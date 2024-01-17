Who is Katharine Birbalsingh? London headteacher under scrutiny after Michaela School's "prayer ban" policy challenged by Muslim student

Katharine Birbalsingh is the headteacher of Michaela Community School in Brent, north-west London, and the Government’s former social mobility tsar. She is currently grappling with a High Court challenge from a Muslim pupil regarding the school's prayer policy. The school, known for being one of Britain’s strictest, finds itself in a dispute with Muslim students due to the implementation of a "prayer ban."

It was revealed during the court proceedings that Katharine Birbalsingh's school has been subjected to an online campaign criticizing its stance on religion. Additionally, there have been reports of threats of violence, verbal abuse, and accusations of Islamophobia.

The former home secretary Suella Braverman's source told The Telegraph:

“It is deeply concerning that the school is being taken to court over this clearly legitimate policy. It’s clearly being weaponised against Michaela (Katharine Birbalsingh) which is a brilliant school doing a brilliant job for its pupils with a fantastic headmistress.”

Katharine Birbalsingh is serving as the Chair of the Social Mobility Commission and also holds the positions of Headmistress and co-founder at Michaela Community School in Wembley, London.

Katharine Birbalsingh's Prayer Controversy

Katharine Birbalsingh, an alumna of the University of Oxford with a degree in Philosophy and Modern Languages, has consistently taught in inner London. She makes frequent appearances on radio and television and contributes to a number of UK media. Katharine has authored two books and edited two others, including The Power of Culture, published in June 2020.

In recognition of her contributions, Katharine Birbalsingh was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2020 Birthday Honors by the Queen.

Renowned for its exceptional academic performance, stringent discipline code, and the dynamic leadership of Katharine Birbalsingh, Michaela Community School in England faces a high court challenge over its policy prohibiting prayer rituals on school premises.

As reported by the Telegraph, during a High Court hearing in London on Tuesday, it was disclosed that the school's policy on prayers was initially implemented in March of the previous year by Katharine Birbalsingh and subsequently reaffirmed by the governing body in May. Approximately 30 students initiated prayer sessions in the school's "wet" and "dirty" yard in March, utilizing blazers to kneel since they were not allowed to bring prayer mats, as outlined in the court proceedings.

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, a student at the school who follows the Muslim faith informed the High Court that the policy is discriminatory. As reported by the BBC, in the legal proceedings against the governing body of the free school, the Michaela Community Schools Trust, the student argued that the decision violated her right to freedom of religion.

The student, whose identity is protected for legal reasons, conveyed to the court that the rule had significantly impacted her feelings about "being a Muslim in this country." She characterized the prohibition as akin to someone stating that they do not feel fully accepted, expressing that it made her feel as though she doesn't belong there.

Sarah Hannett KC, representing the student, informed the court that approximately half of the school's 700 pupils were Muslim, and the policy disproportionately impacted them due to the ritualized nature of Muslim prayer, which involves prostration and facing a specific direction. Hannett argued that there was no evidence suggesting the ban affected students of other faiths, such as a "Christian child sitting quietly in the corner of the playground" praying.

The student's lawyer proposed a compromise, advocating for Muslim pupils to be allowed to pray for around five minutes during lunchtime on designated dates when faith rules required it, but not during lessons. Hannett emphasized that the pupil "feels guilty and unhappy," describing how the ban negatively affects her day.

The school's legal representatives, who are contesting the legal challenge, contended that the proceedings should be conducted in private. They cited concerns about prior incidents of harassment, including threats and a "bomb hoax," as the basis for seeking privacy in the legal proceedings.

Zero Tolerance Policy of Katharine Birbalsingh's Michaela Community School

Established in 2014, Michaela School is renowned for its "zero tolerance" approach to misbehavior and stringent regulations, including maintaining silence in corridors and prohibiting the use of smartphones. The school achieved the top ranking in the country this year for "Progress 8," a metric gauging the extent to which a secondary school has contributed to pupils' progress since primary school.

Impressively, one-third of the school's GCSE pupils attained a grade nine (the highest grade), with 98 percent achieving grades 9-4 (equivalent to A* to C) in at least five subjects this year. Additionally, 82 percent of its sixth-form students progressed to a Russell Group university in 2021.

Despite the school's notable results, Katharine Birbalsingh has faced criticism for her outspoken views.