Who was Katie Bartrom? Family identify one of the four victims killed in Arizona hot air balloon crash

Katie Bartrom, a 28-year-old registered nurse in Fort Wayne, Indiana, was identified as one of the four people killed in a hot-air balloon crash in the southern Arizona desert on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

In a news release, the Eloy Police Department revealed that, on Sunday, around 7:50 am in Eloy, a city about 65 miles south of Phoenix, a hot air balloon came hurtling down a desert area east of Sunshine Boulevard and Hanna Road. The crash killed four people and left one critically injured. The cause of the crash, however, is currently unknown.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, who are investigating the accident, the aircraft was an A-160 passenger balloon manufactured by Cameron Balloons. The balloon can reportedly carry up to eight riders, including the pilot.

Hot air balloon crash victim Katie Bartrom was in Arizona to go skydiving for the weekend

While the identities of the victims are not being publicly released, family of one of the deceased identified her as 28-year-old Katie Bartrom of Fort Wayne, Indiana. Bartrom’s mother, Jennifer Hubartt, told ABC15 that Katie, who loved skydiving and adventure sports, recently became a registered nurse in Fort Wayne.

A Facebook account that appears to belong to the victim showed that Katie studied at Ivy Tech Community College. Hubbart told ABC15 that her daughter came to Arizona this weekend to go skydiving with some of her friends.

Police said the hot air balloon that came from outside of Eloy was carrying the skydivers who intended to jump into the Eloy Municipal Airport, which is a large skydiving center.

Hubartt said while her daughter did not jump, she died doing what she loved. Katie Bartrom leaves behind her mother and stepfather as well as a twin sister and a younger brother and sister. In the wake of the devastating incident, several people took to social media to pay tribute to the late nurse. In a Facebook post, her friend Melissa wrote:

“Such a beautiful, kind, and funny soul. It was a pleasure getting to work with you during telemetry twelves and knowing your friendship. You will be missed by many, Katie Bartrom.”

Another frined Stephanie Blitz also penned a emotional tribute, mourning the tragic loss of their friend. In a Facebook post, Blitz wrote:

"Heaven has gained another beautiful Angel Katie Bartrom girl where do I begin? . . . Threatening lambies head to Carly’s dance recitals and ringing in a new year thank you for being my friend I will miss you, rest easy."

Eloy Mayor Micah Powell also issued a statement condoling the deaths of the individuals involved in the hot-air balloon crash.

“The city of Eloy is a close-knit community with a high, very large skydive community presence here. We have the world’s largest drop zone, and so when this occurs in our community, it affects us.”

Meanwhile, the names and ages of the other victims killed in the crash have yet to be released.