How to build a Hot Air Balloon to complete Impa’s quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Ultrahand and the new Fuze ability provide players with an incredible amount of creative freedom to construct what they want in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. One such construct you can build in the game is the Hot Air Balloon, which is one of the things the game will ask you to make upon completing Impa’s quest.

Impa’s mission is part of the main quest line, and it will begin once you have made your way to Hyrule Field and Lookout Landing. Then, making your way northwest and reaching the coordinates 1309, 0827, 0306 (east of New Serenne Stable), you will find Cado, who will inform you that Impa is looking for Princess Zelda.

By following the quest, you will be tasked to make a Hot Air Balloon. This is where some players have found the process challenging.

This guide will go over some requirements to build a Hot Air Balloon and complete Impa’s quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Building a Hot Air Balloon to complete Impa’s quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Once you have interacted with Cado, the NPC will tell you that Impa is looking for Princess Zelda and that she might know where to locate her. This will begin the “Impa and the Geoglyphs” quest, upon which you must make your way up a raised platform located northeast to talk to Impa.

Impa will talk about her troubles of not being able to get a full picture of the geoglyphs from the ground. As she is studying the one near the Serenne Stable, to get a better picture of the structure, she will need to view it from an elevated vantage point.

The NPC will then point at the broken balloon placed nearby, and she will ask you to fix it. To be able to do so, you will need to use Link’s Ultrahand ability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and grab the balloon. Then attach it to the top of the air balloon base near Impa. Once that’s done, Impa will make her way into the air balloon.

She will then ask you to light a fire, and you will be able to do that by grabbing the torch, which is close to the campfire. You must then swing it at the fire to get it lit. Once your torch is lit, you will need to make your way to the Hot Air Balloon’s fire area and then swing the torch again.

This will light the fire at the base of the balloon, and it will start to float in the air. A cutscene will be triggered where both Link and Impa get a birds-eye view of the geoglyph, shaped in the form of a creature.

You will then need to use the Paraglider down to the creature’s right eye to trigger another cutscene and complete Impa’s quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Impa’s quest is like a tutorial, explaining about the items required to make a Hot Air Balloon in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and how to construct it.

