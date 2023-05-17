How to easily upgrade armor sets in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

When it comes to surviving in the more treacherous areas of Hyrule, you will be required to get your hands on effective amor sets in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Set bonuses like cold resist and Gloom resist are incredibly handy during certain situations in the game, which is why many players look for ways to upgrade their favorite armor sets.

However, upgrading Link’s armor in the new franchise entry works differently, and you will be required to free one of the great Fairies to do so. Upgrading armor has not been a very straightforward in-game process, which is why there has been a fair bit of confusion as to how to go about doing it.

This guide will review some steps you must follow to upgrade your armor in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Upgrading your armor in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To upgrade your armor in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will first need to invest some time completing the Stable Totters Musical troupe side quest, which can be achieved early on.

To unlock the armor upgrade, you will need to:

Make your way to The Lucky Clover Gazette, located to the Northeast of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Here, you must find and interact with the NPCs Penn and Traysi. Thereafter, you will be provided with a quest leading to many stables. In the Dueling Peaks Stable, you will find Penn again, but in the form of a white bird, and they will provide you with a riddle.

The solution to the riddle is to make your way to coordinates 1325, -1936, and 0304, which is at the very top of Dueling Peak. here you will find a fake Princess Zelda who is locked in a cage, and all you will need to do is to open it. However, be aware of enemies here, as you will be ambushed. Once you have dealt with them, you will need to meet Penn again, who is in the Woodland Stables now at the coordinates 1062, 1279, and 0045.

Once you have been able to make your way to the location, you will spot Penn having a conversation with two other musicians called Violynne and Mastro. You will be tasked with fixing their wagon. All you need to do is to use Ultrahand to attach the wheels to it and then attach the wagon to your horse. Then interacting with the musicians again, they will hop onto the wagon, and you will then take them to the Great Fairy’s.

Once there, you will then need to free the Great Fairy and talk to her, which will round out the Serenade to a Great Fairy questline. She will reward you by unlocking the option to upgrade Link’s armor in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Once the option has been made available, you will be able to use various materials from your inventory to be able to upgrade your armor. However, do keep in mind that you will be needing the Rupees in-game currency to be able to do it. As there is more Great Fairy in the game, you can unlock more upgrade options as you keep completing the narrative.

Additionally, with the “enhance away!” option, you can further upgrade every armor set at least four times. However, this will depend on the total number of springs that you have unlocked in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

