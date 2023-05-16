How to easily get the Yiga armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Yiga armor set has steadily become one of the most sought-after armaments in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. However, unlike some of the other sets in the title, to obtain this one, you will be required to infiltrate a base and rescue hostages, and only then will you get it as a reward. To be able to get your hands on the set, you will need to make your way to the Yiga base, where the Clan has taken some hostages who are preparing an armor set for them.

The objective will be to rescue them and be rewarded with the Yiga Mask, Yiga Armor (torso), and Yiga Tights to get the complete set.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the things that you will be required to do to get your hands on the Yiga armor set.

Obtaining the Yiga Armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As mentioned, to obtain the Yiga Armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will first be required to infiltrate their clan camp. Once in, you will be able to get your hands on the three separate armor pieces.

How to get the Yiga Mask in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To get the Yiga Mask, you will need to make your way to the house that is fortified with wooden spikes. It will be located at the -0840, -2267, 0084, to the south of central Hyrule.

You will then need to cross the spikes, and to do that, one of the best methods will be to chop trees, use Ultrahand to join them together, and then use it as plank over the spikes.

You will then face two Yiga clan members after knocking on the door, and upon defeating them, make your way inside the house and interact with the hostages.

After the conversation ends and they are freed, you will obtain the Yiga Mask as a reward.

How to get the Yiga Armor in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To obtain the Yiga chest piece, you must go to the 4496, 3126, 0239 coordinates, where there is a stone house near the region of Akkala.

You must knock on the door again, and two Yiga clan members will come out. Defeat them and enter the house to converse with the hostages there.

Once the interaction ends and they are rescued, you will receive the Yiga chest armor.

How to get the Yiga Tights in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Unlike the other two items for the Yiga set, which are found in houses, the tights are located inside a cave located in this coordinate -0642, 2014, 0148. It’s located on the southwestern side of the Great Hyrule Forest, and after making your way in, you will face off against a Yiga blademaster and a Yiga clan member.

After defeating them you will need to stand at the -0655, 2104, 0144 coordinates and use Link’s Ascend. You will be able to pass through the wooden door that is directly above and find the final hostage, who will be rewarding you with the Yiga Tights for rescuing them.

