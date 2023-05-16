How to easily get the Dark and Depths Armor sets in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom prioritizes player freedom and exploration above everything else, rewarding those who invest time in discovering new locations within Hyrule with some of the rarest items. Among these coveted items are the Dark and Depths armor sets, known for their exceptional rarity. Obtaining these sets poses a significant challenge, and many in the community are having difficulty getting their hands on them.

They are purchased with a special currency and can only be obtained after you have successfully made your way to The Depths and completed a side quest.

Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the things you will need to do to get your hands on the Dark and Depths Armor sets in The Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to complete A Call From the Depths side quest in The Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

As mentioned, to get the Dark and Depths Armor sets, you must first make your way to the Depths region of Hyrule. You will be required to start “A Call from the Depths” side quest in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and complete it to get your hands on the armor pieces.

To start and complete the quest,

You must make your way from the Great Plateau region to the -0822, -2027, and 0119 coordinates. There you will find a Poe statue, and by interacting with it, you will pray to it, and it will activate the side quest, which will as you to make your way to four locations on the map to find its eyes and throw them into the Chasms nearby.

Now go to the Bargainer Statue, located at the Great Abandoned Central Mine in the -0251, 0150, 002 coordinates. Upon finding the eyes, you must insert them into the Chasm using Link’s Ultrahand ability. Upon doing so, you will be rewarded with a Heart Container and one Stamina Vessel.

Additionally, upon completing the side quest, you will unlock the Poe statue for trading and will be able to cash in 150 Poes to get your hands on the Dark Tunic.

However, from this Poe statue, you can only get the tunic for the Dark and Depths sets. You will need to discover other Bargainer Statues for the rest of the pieces.

Obtaining Dark and Depths sets from Bargainer Statues in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Here are the Bargainer Statue coordinate and the items they sell in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:

1) Dark Trousers (Wellspring of Wisdom Bargainer Statue)

Map Coordinates: 3860, -1497, -0721

Price: 200 Poes

2) Tunic of Depths (Plains Bargainer Statue)

Map Coordinates: 0456, -0802, -0471

Price: 150 Poes

3) Gaiters of the Depths (Wellspring of Power Bargainer Statue)

Map Coordinates: (3803, -1327, -0856)

Price: 200 Poes

4) Dark Hood

Map Coordinates: 0884, -2406, 0393

Price: 300 Poes

5) Hood of the Depths

Map Coordinates: 1027, 2693, 0273

Price: 300 Poes

It will take 1300 Poes to obtain the entirety of the Dark and Depths armor sets in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

What does the Dark armor set do in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The Dark armor set was first introduced in Breath of the Wild, and it comes with the "Night Speed Up" set bonus if Link is wearing all three pieces. The bonus will allow him to run much faster during nighttime, making it quite effective during certain situations of the game, including traversal.

What does the Depths armor set do in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

The Depths armor set has one of the more sought-after set bonuses, which is called “Gloom Resistance.” When Link stands in the gloom, he will keep losing a heart, and you will not be able to heal him using the usual method, as his red hearts will start turning gray.

With Gloom Resistance, he will get three gloom hears, making it one of the best armor sets to explore specific regions of Hyrule. The set even provides Gloom Attack Resist when all three pieces are worn in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

