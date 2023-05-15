How to get the Zora Armor set to swim up waterfalls in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has a variety of new armor sets that you can discover as you explore more of Hyrule and its secrets. One such armor set that many in the community have been looking to get their hands on is the Zora set which has made a return from Breath of the Wild to the new franchise entry.

These armor pieces are one of the most sought-after sets in the game because they will allow Link to climb up waterfalls and swim at an incredibly fast pace. They are incredibly handy for traversal, making it significantly easier to get to certain places on the map.

However, it’s not all that easy to obtain, which is why today’s guide will go over some of the things that you will need to do in order to obtain the Zora Armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Obtaining the Zora Armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To be able to get your hands on the Zora Armor set, you will be required to complete the Sidon main quest and then two side quests:

Completing Sidon of the Zora in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

To get the Zora chest armor piece, you will be required to complete the Sidon of the Zora main questline, which will be active once you talk to Lady Yona after the Sludge Covered Statue quest.

Upon conversing with her, Link will obtain a broken Zora chest armor piece, and you will be required to repair it by collecting Ancient Arowana fish. This will, in turn, trigger the “Restoring the Zora Armor” questline.

To get your hands on the Ancient Arowana fish, you will need to make your way to Mipha Court. To do so, head to the 3575, 0563, 0174 coordinates and use recall on a rock.

Once you are atop it, use the paraglider to proceed to the court located in 3742, 0417, 0537, and then jump into the pool to get the Ancient Arowana fish.

Completing the Never Ending Lecture in The Legen of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Once the main quest is complete, some side quests will open up for you, allowing you to get your hands on the remaining pieces of the Zora armor set.

The next quest you must complete is the Never-Ending Lecture to get the Zora Armor helm. To start the quest, you will be required to find Khira and Chroma, located to the left of King Dorephan’s throne in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Once accepted, go to the Floating Scales Island by traveling to the Ihen-a Shrine and then making your way up the waterfall. There on the left, you will find two wooden boxes, and you will need to Paraglide to the right slide of the entrance from there till you reach the 4120, 0514, 0584 coordinates.

Here you will find the chest that contains the Helm.

Completing A Token of Friendship in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The last part of the set is the greaves, and to obtain it in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you will need to make your way to Zora’s Domain and interact with Lady Yona. Here you will learn about the Greaves, and the “A Token of Friendship” side quest will start.

To obtain the Greaves, you will need to go to the 3679, 0126, 0236 coordinates and then jump off a rock into the whirlpool present in the location.

Here you will encounter a Stone Talus, and moving past it, you will find a waterfall near the 3586, 0247, – 0103 coordinates, beyond which is the chest containing the Zora Greave.

