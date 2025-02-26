Who is Kelli Tedford and what did she do? Content creator arrested after concerning history of filming herself urinating on grocery store food

Kelli Tedford, an OnlyFans model from New Hampshire, was arrested on Friday, February 21, after she recorded herself pe*ing on goods in a supermarket. According to the Daily Mail's February 25 story, the arrest came after an anonymous source reported her on February 14 as she shared footage of her act online.

As per the Keene Police Department, the tapes showed her contaminating $1,500 worth of things at the Monadnock Food Co-Op with her urine on February 10 and then putting them back on the shelf. After the authorities received the tip, they started the investigation.

To find and eliminate the impacted products, they collaborated with the Keene Health Department and the Monadnock Food Co-Op. Meanwhile, notifying its customers about the same, the store wrote on its website on February 21:

“We were informed by the Keene Police Department of an incident which occurred at our store on February 10th where an individual unaffiliated with the Co-op attempted to contaminate products with their urine…”

Only Fans model Kelli Tedford will appear in court in two months after being freed on bail

As per the same Daily Mail report, Kelli Tedford's OnlyFan page can be accessed for $6 a month. She reportedly provides "special content" for foot fetish and "wax play." Additionally, she provides "pi*s fetish" content.

For paying customers, she reportedly maintains a secret Instagram page called @prittyfeetbabe, where she allegedly posts videos of herself applying lotion to her feet. The 23-year-old also allegedly sells her used goods online.

Additionally, Kelli Tedford's public Instagram page @just.another.badb*tch.xoxo provides the link to her Amazon wish list where customers can find a variety of products such as lingerie, s*x toys, candle jars, bre*st tape, etc.

According to the authorities, as the investigation continues, Tedford may be charged with more offenses in addition to the class B felony of criminal mischief.

Tedford is scheduled to appear in court on April 7 for her arraignment hearing after being freed on personal recognizance bail. On the other hand, further notifying the customers, the store wrote on its website:

“Upon notification from law enforcement, we immediately reviewed store video, identified affected products, removed them from our shelves and sanitized all surfaces…”

The shop also added that organic red, white, and tri-color quinoa, as well as organic cornmeal, organic polenta, organic coconut shreds, and raw walnuts, are among the impacted products. It issued a voluntary recall of these items if they were purchased between February 10 to February 15, 2025, from the bulk department.

However, the Monadnock Food Co-Op stressed that no prepared meals, meat, fish, fresh vegetables, or chilled goods were impacted.

The notice provided by the store continued:

“Our community’s health and safety remain our top priorities. While this was a highly unusual situation, we took swift action in accordance with our food safety and recall procedures."

It further added:

"We have also been in direct communication with the Keene Health Department, which has confirmed that no ongoing risks remain.”

Additionally, according to the police investigation, in addition to urinating in the grocery store, Kelli Tedford also seemed to have committed "similar historic incidents" throughout the city and "surrounding communities." However, there was no mention of the other locations.

As early as 2021, authorities found more tapes showing that similar incidents had already happened in Keene and the surrounding places. Meanwhile, to stop similar situations in the future, the store is now evaluating its security protocols. Tedford could face more charges while the inquiry is still ongoing.

