Who is Kevin Boyle married to? Democrat's swearing rant video in Montco bar sparks outrage 

Pennsylvania State Representative Kevin Boyle was seen swearing and threatening people in a drunken rant that went viral online. The video first shared by @PhillyCrimeUpd on X shows the democrat at Gaul & Co. Malt House, a bar in Rockledge in Montgomery County calling fellow patrons "idiots" and "morons."

Trigger Warning: The following video contains strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

"I can f*cking end this bat by the way... This bar is done! Do you know who the f*ck I am? This bar is done tomorrow," he can be heard saying.

In the three-minute-long clip, Boyle threatens to use his political power to shut down the business and even accuses others of being "U.S. military agents and traitors." At several points in the video, people tell Boyle he is drunk and asking him to go home. However, it remains unclear what led to the politician's outburst.

Kevin Boyle was elected to the House of Representatives in 2010, representing the 172nd district which covers parts of Philadelphia and Montco (Montogomery County).

This is not the first time Kevin Boyle has exhibited dubious behavior. In 2021, he was arrested and charged with harassment and violation of a protection from abuse order filed by his wife, Caitlyn Boyle. Following his arrest, he was removed from his position as the House Finance Committee chairman.

Pennsylvania House Democratic Leaders release statement, say Kevin Boyle is "seeking help"

According to Philly Crime Update, the incident took place earlier this week. In addition to calling the staff "actors" and members of the military, Kevin Boyle threatened to prevent their promotion, stating:

"Do you not think I’m going to prevent your promotion in the United States military?"

In an update post citing Fox29's @JeffColeFox29, Philly Crime Update explained police officers were called to the bar due to a disturbance with the democrat. However, he was not arrested but the incident is still under active investigation. Additionally, there is no confirmation whether Boyle drove off intoxicated after the incident.

According to a statement provided to NBC Philadelphia by a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania House Democratic Leaders, they were aware of the "troubling" video circulating on social media related to Kevin Boyle. Bringing up his "personal challenges" they added:

"We are encouraged that our colleague and dear friend is seeking help. Our commitment to delivering mental health services does not stop at the Capitol Steps. One of the main reasons we advocate so strongly for mental health access is the reality that challenges can and do happen to anyone, and seeking treatment should be encouraged, not stigmatized."

Boyle was supposed to get a mental health assessment back in 2021 after he was detained and accused of harassing his wife and violating a protection from abuse order. R. Emmett Madden, Boyle's attorney, stated to NBC10 at the time that his client planned to adhere to all medical and mental health advice, including therapy.

The politician's republican challenger, Patrick Gushue released a statement calling his behavior "unacceptable," stating that it "highlights the need for new leadership in the district." However, he hoped that Boyle would receive the necessary treatment.

Kevin Boyle has not released any statements about the incident.

