Who was Kevin Kaletry? Wendy Guevara leads tributes as Las Perdidas co-star and TikTok star is assassinated

TikTok star and actor Kevin Kaletry was recently assassinated in Mexico on May 4, 2023. He was murdered during a press conference, and another social media personality, Wendy Guevara, was also present when the incident happened. Kaletry was 30 years old at the time of death.

Wendy revealed that Kaletry was murdered while she was giving an interview. She addressed the entire experience and stated:

"I was in an interview and I turned around and saw that someone fell over there and the truth is I'm in shock, afraid […] I didn't really know the boy very well. Poor little boy. I am very nervous, I have never experienced anything like this. They were all there, and La Bebeshita did manage to arrive, but not to go (to the property)."

Image via JLMNoticias/Twitter

Kevin Kaletry gained recognition for his content on social media

Kevin Kaletry was a native of Puerto Rico, and he appeared in the TikTok reality show Amor o Fama. Kaletry used to share content that featured his interest in traveling and cars.

His social media platforms are full of videos where he can be spotted going on different trips with his family members. He has also developed an interest in music and recently posted a video where he was singing Grupo Codiciado's Gente de Accionar.

He then joined Wendy Gueveara's new project. Wendy has a sizable following on social media and is also a musician and influencer. She shared her first video in 2017 and continued to appear in different interviews last year. She was also named the Trans Queen of the 44th edition of the Gay Pride March.

Kevin was active on Instagram with around 5,980 followers. Further details about Kaletry's career, educational background, and personal life are yet to be revealed.

Details about Kevin Kaletry's assassination

Kevin Kaletry was announced dead on spot (Image via kaletry_king/Instagram)

Kevin Kaletry was shot in the skull inside the Casa Comtesse in Colonia Condesa, and the cops had to seal the area. According to sources, Kaletry was shot by an individual who entered the hotel. Paramedics immediately arrived at the scene and confirmed Kaltery's death.

The news was first revealed by journalist Jorge Becerril, who said that police forces and emergency services were dispatched to the place where Kevin was shot.

Reports from various sources state that a few people arrived on a green motorcycle at around 5 p.m. and trespassed into address #197 on Benjamin Franklin Avenue, which was located near the Escandon Metrobus station. One of the suspects who fled from the spot was arrested a few hours after the incident.

Video surveillance cameras were used to find the motorcycle on which the suspects arrived. The motorcycle was discovered on Bolivia Street, and when the police arrived, the suspects fled and were chased.

The motive behind the incident is currently under investigation. Although Kaletry was shot dead during the conference, it continued for two more hours.

Poll : 0 votes