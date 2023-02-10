Who killed Russell Heller? New Jersey councilman shot to death near Franklin Township

On Wednesday, February 8, 51-year-old New Jersey councilman Russell Heller was allegedly killed by a former employee, 58-year-old Gary Curtis.
According to ABC, the murder occurred at approximately 7 am in a parking lot outside the PSE&G Central Division in Franklin Township. Authorities accused Gary Curtis of approaching Russell Heller outside the latter's vehicle before shooting him dead.
The New York Post reported that 3 and a half hours after Heller's murder, investigators recovered the suspect's body in a parking lot in Bridgewater Township, where he was found dead from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
While Curtis' alleged motive behind the killing remains unknown, Somerset County Prosecutors stated that it most likely stemmed from a workplace dispute unrelated to Russell Heller's political position.
Russell Heller was a long-time employee of PSE&G
In an official statement, Milford Mayor Henri Schepens addressed Russell Heller's murder.
Schepens said:
"The Milford Borough Council is deeply saddened by the loss and our hearts go out to his family. He was so full of life, it's just unbelievable that he's gone. Something like this has never happened in borough history. We are very shaken by this."
A Franklin Township Police Department spokesperson noted that the killing was a personal matter and that Gary Curtis was not tied to any politically motivated organization.
The spokesperson stated:
"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the shooting was an isolated incident and Mr. Heller was the intended target."
In an official statement by PSE&G, a spokesperson noted that Heller had been with the organization for over a decade.
Their statement read:
"We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Russel Heller, senior distribution advisor at PSE&G. Russell was an admired employee and a supervisor with over 11 years of service with PSE&G."
As Heller was shot outside of a PSE&G office, the organization is providing support for any employees traumatized by the shocking occurence.
The organization noted:
"This event is tragic and disturbing, and we are offering support to our employees as they process this. We are cooperating with law enforcement with respect to their investigation."
New Jersey Congressman Tom Kean also celebrated the victim's years of service. Kean said:
"I am shocked and saddened by the tragic murder of Milford Councilman Russell Heller. Russell was an outstanding public servant who proudly represented the river town he loved. My prayers are with his family and the Milford community."
The New York Post reported that Heller left behind a daughter. His murder occurred just a week after the unsolved killing of Eunice Dwumfour, a New Jersey councilwoman fatally shot outside her home.
While investigators have noted that the death of two political figures in such a short period of time is concerning, they do not believe the shootings are related.