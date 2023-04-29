Who is Kristina Chambers? Texas socialite involved in deadly crash sued by victim's family

Kristina Chambers, a 32-year-old socialite married to a wealthy Houston trader, was arrested on Monday, April 24. She allegedly rammed her Porsche into a man on a first date, killing him as she was going about 100 mph while intoxicated.

Kristina Chambers, who sustained minor injuries, was taken to a hospital after the crash on April 19, 2023. However, the victim, identified as 33-year-old Jason McMullin, died at the scene. Chambers, who was released on Monday, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of McMullin.

Chambers, who was booked into the Harris County Jail on Monday, appeared in court on Wednesday and posted a $50,000 bond. She is expected to be back in court on May 31.

Kristina Chambers is the wife of a wealthy portfolio manager at Balyasny Asset Management

In the wake of the incident, NBC News reported that the parents of the victim, Christopher and Lynn McMullin, have now filed a lawsuit against Kristina Chambers.

The suspect is married to Xuan Si, a wealthy portfolio manager at Balyasny Asset Management based out of Chicago. The couple have reportedly been married for six years and reside in a $1.5 million home in Texas. In a hearing on Wednesday, Chambers' defense attorney Mark Thiessen told the court that his client is unemployed, adding that her husband is the sole provider of the family.

The lawsuit filed on Wednesday against Chambers claimed that at the time of the crash, her blood alcohol level was almost four times the legal limit of 0.08%. As per the lawsuit, on April 19, around 2:30 am, Chambers was driving over 100 mph when her Porsche hit a curb and struck McMullin while he was walking on the sidewalk on Westheimer Road near Waugh Drive in Houston.

The victim, an Audio/Video specialist, was reportedly on a first date with a woman when he was fatally struck by Chambers in a blue Porsche 911 Carrera. The vehicle slammed into a pole, injuring the driver and two other passengers in the car.

The woman, who was walking beside the victim, was unhurt in the incident. However, McMullin died at the scene. Chambers and her two passengers, on the other hand, were taken to hospitals.

While the document claimed that Chambers' blood alcohol level was almost four times the legal limit, the Houston Police Department, who have yet to confirm the report, only said that the suspect showed signs of intoxication at the scene.

Kristina Chambers blames poor road conditions for the accident

Meanwhile, during a court hearing on Wednesday, Kristina Chambers, who told investigators that she only had one beer hours before the crash, blamed the poor conditions on the road for the incident.

Chambers' lawyer in court said:

“We are going to get all the evidence in discovery and properly look at whether this was a crime or should just be a civil lawsuit.”

However, prosecutors who contended the suspect was extremely inebriated at the time of the incident fired back at the defense counsel's assertions, calling it insulting. As per the New York Post, Kelly Marshall, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said:

“For the family to sit in the room and hear that this is a civil case and that this is about money. This is not about money. This is about reportedly a crime being committed, that his defendant was driving while intoxicated and killed their loved one.”

As per the lawsuit, McMullin’s parents are seeking $1 million in damages.

