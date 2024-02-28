Who was Lanny Flaherty? Men in Black 3 actor dies at 81

Actor Lanny Flaherty, recognized for his memorable roles in movies such as Men in Black 3 and Natural Born Killers, has passed away at the age of 81. According to the Mirror, Lanny Flaherty died on February 18, 2024.

According to the Mirror, Flaherty's longtime manager, Tony Cloer, confirmed the actor's demise.

Lanny Flaherty's legacy explored

Lanny Flaherty, born on July 27, 1942, in Pontotoc, Mississippi, has left an incredible impression on both the big screen and the stage, according to the Mirror. Reportedly, after graduating from Pontotoc High School, Flaherty attended the University of Southern Mississippi before beginning his career in acting.

According to the Broad Way World, he served in the United States Army in the 1970s before pursuing studies in acting and playwriting at Mississippi State University and Southern Methodist University.

Flaherty's career took off once he relocated to New York City and earned a role in the Broadway revival of John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men. He spent most of his life between both New York and his hometown in Mississippi, entertaining both towns with his talent and passion for the arts, according to the Broad Way World.

Flaherty's filmography includes a diverse array of roles, from his notable portrayal of a small-town sheriff in Signs to his captivating performances in Lonesome Dove and Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2. His credits extend beyond the silver screen, with guest appearances on television shows like The Equalizer and White Collar.

In addition to his acting, Flaherty was also a playwright, penning down works such as A-Birthing at Nubbin Ridge and Showdown at the Adobe Model.

According to Mirror, his contributions to the theater were celebrated, with productions staged at prestigious venues like the Actors Theatre of Louisville and the Steppenwolf Theatre.

According to the Mirror, even though the specific cause of Flaherty's death is still unclear, there have been indications suggesting that it could be related to complications from surgery. As per his obituary, he passed away peacefully in New York City.

As the details surrounding his death continue to unfold, his contributions to the world of performing arts serve as proof of his long-lasting influence and impact. According to his obituary, Lanny Flaherty is survived by his daughter, Sara Suzuki, her husband, Ryosuke Suzuki, and twin granddaughters.