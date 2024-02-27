What happened to Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan? Husband of New York doctor sues Disney World restaurant for her death from allergic reaction

After dining at a Disney World restaurant that reportedly promised its cuisine was allergen-free, a 42-year-old doctor from New York passed away. The doctor's spouse filed a complaint on Thursday, February 22, claiming that the Florida resort and the restaurant where she had dinner were negligent and that she died due to an allergic reaction.

The lawsuit alleges that to "ensure that food indicated as allergen-free or requested to be made allergen free, was, in fact, free of allergens, "Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Inc. "failed to educate, train and/or instruct its employees."

According to Metro, her cause of death was listed in the complaint as "anaphylaxis due to elevated levels of dairy and nut in her system." Moreover, according to NBC News, the autopsy revealed that she had higher-than-normal amounts of dairy and nuts in her system.

It was further stated that she died in an accident. It was also said that the tests' validity and importance "have not been established" and were carried out after her death.

According to a wrongful death lawsuit, a New York City doctor passed away soon after dining at a Disney World restaurant that did not serve allergy-free food.

Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan, a medical professional at NYU Langone Hospital, was dining with her husband Jeffrey Piccolo and his mother on October 5, 2023, at the Disney Springs theme park's Raglan Road Irish Pub.

According to CBS News, Tangsuan informed their server that she had severe allergies to dairy and nuts. As per the court documents, Raglan Road and Disney stated that they accommodate guests with specific dietary requirements.

Additionally, according to Metro, the lawsuit also said:

"The waiter unequivocally assured them that the food would be allergen free."

On the other hand, as per PEOPLE, the lawsuit further alleges:

"When the waiter returned with Kanokporn Tangsuan’s food, some of the items did not have allergen free flags in them and Kanokporn Tangsuan and Jeffrey Piccolo once again questioned the waiter who, once again, guaranteed the food being delivered to Kanokporn Tangsuan was allergen free."

At about eight o'clock in the evening, the group dispersed. Piccolo then returned to the hotel room while Tangsuan and her mother-in-law shopped at the park's outdoor entertainment area.

Following that, Tangsuan then parted ways with her mother-in-law and went to Planet Hollywood, where she started experiencing severe allergic reactions at about 8:45 p.m. She then had trouble breathing and eventually passed out. After that, Tangsuan was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

Piccolo filled the lawsuit on Thursday

According to the lawsuit PEOPLE obtained, the company did not provide its staff with the necessary training, education, or instructions to ensure that the food labeled as allergen-free or asked to be made so was, in fact, allergen-free.

However, according to the same source, Piccolo's lawyer Brian Denney stated:

“Jeff really wants to make sure that this never happens to anyone else. It’s very important to him that people are aware that people with severe allergies like this should be taken seriously. And he doesn’t want this to happen to anybody else’s family.”

Under the Florida Wrongful Death Act, Piccolo sued Disney and the restaurant for $50,000 in damages. He filed the lawsuit on Thursday, February 22.

Meanwhile, Disney still needs to reply to PEOPLE's request for comment regarding the matter.