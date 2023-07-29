What happened to Jeffery Vanden Boom? 39-year-old found dead in Disney World Resort Florida

Jeffery Vanden Boom, a 39-year-old Greendale, Wisconsin resident, was found dead near the Florida Disney World Contemporary Resort on Wednesday, July 26. It is alleged that the man died due to blunt force resulting from a fall. Police reports labeled the incident as an accident.

This is not the first fatality reported in the Florida Amusement Park. In September 2022, an 83-year-old veteran named Joseph Masters, who was on a Disney World visit with his family, died from a heart attack. The veteran had fainted while riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover with his wife.

Jeffery Vanden Boom's body was found in the Disney Contemporary resort premises (Image via Twitter/@dailydisparks)

Jeffery Vanden Boom's death was labeled an accident

In a statement to Fox News Digital, The Orange County Sheriff's Office detailed the circumstances around Jeffery Vanden Boom's death.

"On July 26, 2023, at 5:33 a.m., deputies responded to the Contemporary Resort after a call came in about a man found unresponsive on the hotel grounds," the Sheriff's office stated.

The authorities also revealed that the man was found dead at the scene. The Orange County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Jeffery Vanden Boom. His death was deemed an accidental fall amidst various internet claims of suicide.

He is stated to have died from blunt force trauma from the fall. Not much information is known about the deceased. Under u/starlight_aesthete's post about the incident on the r/WaltDisneyWorld subreddit, a user claimed to have known Jeffery Vanden Boom. The user said:

Jeffery Vanden Boom was found dead at the Bay Lake Towers at the Disney World Contemporary Resort. The Bay Lake Towers, though separate from the contemporary resort's main building, are still connected via a Sky Bridge. Guest reports indicated that the Sky Bridge was closed to the public after the incident. People who wished to move to the main building had to go through the parking lot.

According to a Kenny the Pirate report, on the morning of July 26, a taped tent was set up under the resort's balcony with the presence of crime scene investigators and law enforcement personnel. The activity log detailed that the scene was closed at 10.08 am.

Multiple netizens claimed to have been at the scene during the incident. People took to Reddit and Twitter to detail their experiences and what they had seen happen.

On September 25, 2022, an 83-year-old veteran named Joseph Masters died in the same Florida Disney World. Masters was on a Disney World visit along with his family. He was on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover with his wife, Alice, when he reportedly fainted. Authorities reported that his panicked wife called for help and other family members.

Disney Security and Staff responded and proceeded to give him CPR, after which he was taken to the Celebration Hospital, where Masters was pronounced dead. The veteran had a pacemaker implant and a history of diabetes. Further examination also revealed a blocked artery in his heart. His wife Alice stated that her husband died in his happy place as he loved Disney.