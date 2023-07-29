“She owned it”: RHOC newbie Jennifer Pedranti praises Emily Simpson about talking about using ozempic

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) newcomer, Jennifer Pedranti has nothing but admiration for her fellow cast member, Emily Simpson, when it came to her recent candid revelation about using Ozempic for weight loss. Ozempic, a popular prescription medication, has been gaining attention from many celebrities for its potential weight loss benefits.

Jennifer Pedranti, a well-known fitness expert and one of the newest cast members of RHOC, openly praised Emily Simpson on Friday, July 28, 2023. She stated in a conversation with Us Weekly,

"Listen, she owned it."

RHOC star Emily Simpson admitted to using Ozempic and Jennifer Pedranti is all ups for it

In a conversation with Us Weekly, RHOC newcomer Jennifer Pedranti made it loud and clear about her philosophy of not passing any judgment on others' health decisions. She firmly believes that women should be empowered to make choices that make them feel confident and content in their bodies.

Jennifer's unwavering support for Emily Simpson's choice to use Ozempic was evident as she stated,

"I know people are very judgmental on it. I think women have to do what makes them feel good, and look at her now."

It has been no secret that Emily Simpson works hard when it comes to her fitness journey. In addition to incorporating Ozempic into her weight loss strategy, Emily is dedicated to regular exercise and gym sessions. Jennifer Pedranti shared her observation, saying,

"I see her in the gym. I mean, if I am there, she’s there and she’s busting her ass. So, the fact that she tried it … I get it."

In a clip that was released by Jeff Lewis Live on June 28, 2023, the host asked Emily the secret behind her immense weight loss. The question was prompted after Emily Simpson shared a picture of herself looking slimmer than she did on the previous episodes of RHOC. Then she revealed that she used Ozempic at the beginning of her weight loss journey.

In the same interview, Emily revealed that about eight months ago, after wrapping up the filming of the latest RHOC season, a producer handed her a photo of herself that left her in shock. She couldn't recognize the person she saw in the picture. During the show's filming, Emily admitted to indulging in excessive eating and drinking while neglecting sleep and exercise. She noted that all of it led to her gaining weight.

Alarmed by her health condition, Emily decided to seek medical advice. Her doctor conducted a comprehensive blood panel and revealed concerning results of high cholesterol, zero testosterone, and prediabetic indications. Upon reviewing these results, the doctor suggested the possibility of trying semaglutide, commonly known as Ozempic.

Jennifer Pedranti expressed deep admiration for Emily's ability to discover a plan that suits her and remain committed to it.

However, not everyone had the same enthusiastic response to the transformation as many fans went on to point out that she looked better before she started using the infamous medication. Emily clapped back at those implying that she used the medication that has been a rave among celebrities.