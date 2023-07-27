"It's aging her": Fans urge Emily Simpson to stop using Ozempic after her WWHL appearance, notice drastic difference in appearance

Tamra Judge and Emily Simpson of the Real Housewives of Orange County appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen recently. Fans couldn't help but notice that Emily is looking different during their appearance, while they talked about various trending topics on the show. As a result, social media was filled with reactions from fans calling Emily out for using Ozempic.

Based on Forbes Health's reports:

“Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults. It helps improve blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes and is proven to lower hemoglobin A1C, a measure of blood glucose over time, according to research cited on Ozempic’s site. It also helps adults with type 2 diabetes and known heart disease lower their risk for cardiovascular events like stroke or heart attack.”

Emily has been very vocal about using Ozempic in the past, but she has also mentioned how hard she works in the gym to stay healthy. Fans on Twitter have been criticizing Emily after her recent WWHL appearance, blaming Ozempic for her appearance.

"Ozempic Emily": Fans' reactions to Emily Simpson's appearance on WWHL

The Ozempic topic is frequently discussed among housewives and some have accepted it and shared their experiences. The same is true for Emily Simpson, who recently talked about using Ozempic and also exercising hard to maintain her health. Emily shared the following on Tuesday, according to US Weekly:

“I cut out a lot of things and I go to the gym seven days a week and work out. I work out like I’m training for a fitness competition. … That’s kind of the whole story. The thing that bothers me the most is that when people comment on the way that I look, they constantly say, ‘Ozempic, Ozempic.’”

“And it’s like, yes, I did use that nine months ago or however many months ago it was, but I don’t like that it discounts all the hard work I put in. I don’t care if you say that all you want, but at least gimme credit for seven days a week, getting up at 6 a.m. every morning and busting my butt in the gym every single day,” she said.

When WWHL released its recent episode featuring Real Housewives of Orange County stars Emily Simpson and Tamra Judge, fans shared their opinions. Some of the reactions from fans are as follows:

An interview with Emily Simpson about her fitness journey

This is not the first time fans have called out Emily Simpson for using Ozempic. Previously, on several Instagram posts, fans called out the reality TV star for using Ozempic. In Emily's case, she has shared how hard she worked for many months to be healthy as she is now.

In a January 2022 interview with US Weekly, she talked about how hard she and her personal trainer worked in the gym. During this interview, Emily Simpson discussed how she eats "cupcakes" and drinks "champagne" but also works out at the gym.

It all started when she appeared on The Real Housewives of Orange County season 13 and was heavily criticized for her weight. As a result, Emily Simpson started working on herself and began posting updates about her fitness journey online.

Additionally, fans can catch the latest episode of Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) season 17 on Bravo on August 2.