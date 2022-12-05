Who is Brooke Mora from Back in the Groove? Meet the Los Angeles personal trainer from National Academy of Sports Medicine

Back in the Groove, Hulu’s latest dating show will feature three women in their 40s as they try to find 'the one' for them. One of the people set to appear on it is Brooke Mora, a personal trainer from the National Academy of Sports Medicine.

The 42-year-old, who is based in Los Angeles, is appearing on the show to find a younger man who she can fall in love with and start a family.

The upcoming show’s press release reads as:

"Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, will heck OUT of their comfort zones and check INTO The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic —- where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE."

Back in the Groove is set to premiere on Monday, December 5 on Hulu.

Meet Brooke Mora ahead of her appearance on Back in the Groove

Mora, who is from Los Angeles, is a personal trainer, IFBB Bikini Pro, and a fitness model. Brooke appeared in and won her first-ever bikini competition in 2009, followed by her IFBB win less than a year later.

The holistic functional fitness expert is certified as a personal trainer from the National Academy of Sports Medicine and wants to help others achieve a healthier lifestyle.

Her mantra is:

"I am bold, I am strong, I am powerful."

In a conversation with Her Feed in December 2018, the upcoming Back in the Groove star spoke about her challenges and struggles, revealing that there were many times that she’s given too much of herself into relationships. She further stated that while caring for her father who struggles with mental health issues, she lost sight of her needs.

She added:

"This is still something I continue to work on. It’s important for me to have a high level of self care and self awareness."

Brooke spoke about overcoming her struggles and said that during that time, she wasn’t putting herself first. She wasn’t eating right, wasn’t active, and was “unhappy.” She knew she needed to make changes and therefore turned to fitness.

She stated:

"I joined the gym and just started moving and I was more mindful of what I ate. I also became more spiritual and started praying, mediating, and journaling on a daily basis. I started hearing my own voice and starting listening to it."

The fitness model is now set to appear on Back in the Groove and is hoping to find someone she can start a family with. During the show, Brooke will be one of three women to meet 24 younger men who are excited to date older women.

In a promo released for the show, she said:

"I really think it’s important to try all the flavors."

She further added that she was here to find her life partner. The women in the show will have the power to send those who they’re not interested in, packing.

Back in the Groove is executive produced by Elan Gale, Bill Dixon, Sonya Wilkes, Evan Wilkes, Michael Krupat, John Luscombe, Shannon Stoeke, and Taye Diggs. Taye will also serve as the host of the Hulu show.

