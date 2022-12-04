Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 14: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

A brand new season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is all set to be released on Bravo this month. Season 14 will feature three fans’ favorite cast members working together for the same firm, Douglas Elliman.

After Fredrik Eklund, James Harris, and David Parnes announced their exit from the show, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles was left with Josh Altman, Josh Flagg, and Tracy Tutor. They will feature as the main cast of the reality TV series, which will premiere on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo.

The synopsis for season 14 reads:

“Critics Choice Real TV Awards winner ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ is back for Season 14 on Bravo, offering a more intimate look than ever before into the lives and careers of real estate powerhouses Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor. With Flagg’s recent move to Douglas Elliman, this dynamic trio are all working under the same agency roof for the first time, leading to unprecedented levels of collaboration and competition.”

Follow Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles cast on Instagram

To learn more about the cast, it is best to follow them on social media. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 will feature Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, and Josh Flagg as the leading cast members of the Bravo show.

Here are the handles where fans can follow them on Instagram:

1) Josh Altman — @thejoshaltman

Josh Altman is one of the top-notch real estate agents in the world. The realtor has worked with many celebrities, from Justin Bieber to Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears. His most recent achievement was to sell $55 million worth of Newport Beach Chateau to the famous RHOC (The Real Housewives of Orange County) star Heather Dubrow.

Altman has been a part of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles since season 4 (2011). He runs his family business, The Altman Brothers, with his brother Matt Altman and wife, Heather Altman. Season 14 of the Bravo show will focus on him struggling with work-life balance.

Fans can follow Josh Altman on various social media platforms:

Instagram: @thejoshaltman

Twitter: @thejoshaltman

Facebook: @TheJoshAltman

2) Tracy Tutor — @tracytutor

Tracy Tutor is the first female real estate agent on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. The California native is a talented realtor with 22 years of experience in luxury real estate sales and is also a bestselling author and entrepreneur.

Her bio on Bravo reads:

“Growing up the daughter of Ronald Tutor (Tutor/Perini), one of the most successful civil and building contractors in the country, Tracy was introduced to Real Estate at an early age. Shortly after graduating from the University of Southern California, she went to work for her father, acquiring a wealth of knowledge and a steadfast work ethic.”

It further states:

“After almost three years at Tutor/Perini, Tracy transitioned into a career in residential real estate and has never looked back. While expanding her business worldwide and taking on more new developments, Tracy strives to maintain a work-life balance by spending time with her family and friends.”

Meanwhile, she is set to return to the Bravo show’s season 14. On the show, she will be seen turning mentor to her daughter Juliet. Tutor will also get involved in a lot of drama while competing with Josh Flagg.

Follow Tracy Tutor on Instagram at @tracytutor and Twitter at @thetracytutor.

3) Josh Flagg — @joshflagg1

Josh Flagg is one of the most popular realtors in Los Angeles. He has been featured multiple times in The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and on Forbes' “30 under 30” list of the most influential people in the real estate world.

Flagg has been part of the Million Dollar Listing franchise from the beginning. From his professional growth to his personal life, viewers have seen it all. In the upcoming season 14, he will be the center of many dramatic moments, especially involving his ex-husband Bobby Boyd.

Flagg will be seen getting angry at co-stars Tutor and Altman for being in touch with Boyd. The show will also focus on his dating life, as the reality TV star made his relationship with Andrew Beyer official in February 2022.

Josh Flagg can be followed on Instagram at @joshflagg1 and Twitter at @JoshFlagg1.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 will air its first episode on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo.

