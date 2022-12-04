Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 air time and release date

Bravo’s popular real estate show, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (MDLLA) is set to return with a new season next month.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 will premiere on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. For the first time, the show’s cast members Josh Altman, Tracy Tutor, and Josh Flagg will be seen working together under the same real estate agency, Douglas Elliman.

The upcoming season will be filled with a lot of drama and will test the friendships between the three realtors. The Bravo cast will deal with their professional as well as their personal lives in season 14.

New episodes of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 will air every Thursday

The first episode of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 is all set to air on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be released every Thursday at the same time.

Viewers can stream it the next day on Peacock or on Bravo’s site. They can also opt for live streaming services such as Fubo TV, Philo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Optimum, Dish, and YouTube TV.

The official synopsis of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 reads:

“Josh Flagg, Tracey Tutor, and Josh Altman are back with the craziest homes in Los Angeles, and the drama that comes with it! Watch the premiere of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, December 8th at 9/8c on Bravo and stream next day on Peacock.”

What to expect from the new season?

Josh Flagg, Tracy Tutor, and Josh Altman return to entertain viewers with the realtors’ charm in Los Angeles. Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 will also feature Altman’s wife Heather Altman as the co-CEO of the Altman Brothers.

The couple will be seen struggling with work-life balance, especially now that they are working together. Tutor, on the other hand, will decide to introduce her daughter Juliet to the real estate world by being her mentor.

While Tutor and Altman’s personal lives will have ups and downs, theirs will be less dramatic than Flagg’s.

Flagg’s separation from Bobby Boyd after their five-year marriage will be part of the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 storyline. In the trailer, Flagg gets angry at Tutor and Altman after they admit to being friends with Boyd.

The upcoming season will also bring in a lot of drama among the three friends, Tutor, Altman, and Flagg. Their friendship will be on the line when it comes to competition in the real estate world.

The announcement of the new season’s arrival was made at BravoCon 2022 in October. Fans will only see the aforementioned realtors as the main cast, after James Harris, David Barnes, and Fredrik Eklund announced their exit.

Eklund made the announcement on social media in January as he wrote:

“After an amazing 11 years, I’ve decided it’s time for the next chapter in my life and to leave Million Dollar Listing. It’s an end of an era and a new start for me.”

Then in April, Harris and Barnes’ agents released a joint statement that stated:

“After [seven] amazing seasons spanning over [nine] years, we feel the time has come to move on and leave the show which, in many ways, has defined us.”

It continued:

“It’s a move that we have thought long and hard about, and we feel that as our business has evolved, we need to keep moving. We thank all our fans wholeheartedly and vow that we won’t stop because we can’t stop.”

While the alums will be missed, the upcoming season promises to be entertaining and dramatic.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles season 14 will air new episodes every Thursday on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

