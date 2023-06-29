“Great kickstart”: RHOC star Emily Simpson opens up about using ozempic

Real Housewives of Orange County (RHOC) star Emily Simpson recently opened up about her weight loss journey and using an infamous weight loss medication. While Emily has clapped back at those implying that she used the medication that has been a rave among celebrities, she finally opened up about using it. During her appearance on a recent episode of SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, the RHOC star revealed that she did use the infamous medication.

In a clip that was released by Jeff Lewis Live on June 28, 2023, the host asked Emily the secret behind her immense weight loss. The question was prompted after Emily Simpson shared a picture of herself looking slimmer than she did on the previous episodes of RHOC. That was when she revealed that she used Ozempic at the beginning of her weight loss journey.

"You know, I, that was a great kickstart for me," she remarked.

RHOC star Emily Simpson battled with self-image issues

RHOC star Emily Simpson recently opened up about her weight loss journey and the use of Ozempic, a prescription medication for people with Type 2 diabetes. After facing speculation from fans about her slimmed-down figure, Emily addressed the rumors and shared her experience with the drug.

Emily said that eight months ago after they finished filming the new RHOC season, a producer gave Emily one of her photos. She noted that the image shocked her as she couldn't recognize the person she saw. The RHOC star said that during the filming of the show, she had been eating and drinking too much and wasn't getting enough sleep and exercise. She noted that this led to her gaining weight.

Concerned by the fact she went to see her doctor who did a full blood panel. The test results showed that her cholesterol was high, she has zero testosterone and was prediabetic. Seeing this her doctor suggested that she could try using a semaglutide, which is Ozempic.

Emily Simpson stated that she used the celebrity drug only in the month of December and remarked that it was a great kickstart for her. She said that it worked really well for her and helped her get rid of all of her "bad habits."

Emily said that she was "kind of grazing" and not paying attention to what she ate and often ate late at night or her kids' food. However, all of them "kind of went away" after she took the medication.

However, she also voiced the drug didn't really help her lose a lot of weight but helped her feel refreshed to get back on her weight loss journey. It helped her become more aware of what she was eating.

"So that was a really great kickstart for me. I didn’t lose a lot of weight doing it. I maybe lost five to seven pounds or something like that,” she added.

She stopped using it in December as it also had several side effects like lethargy. In January she got liposuction in her arms and a br*ast reduction, reflecting the RHOC star shared that since she was a child, she disliked how her arms looked which was why she got the surgery done.

She also pointed out that the series of measures taken changed the way she saw herself as she was really happy with the results. Afterward, she continued with her diet and exercises.

Emily Simpson clapped back at all the comments which suggested she lost weight only due to Ozempic. She cleared it out on the SiriusXM show it was just the part of it not all of it.

