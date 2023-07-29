Tim McGraw Standing Room Only Tour: Tickets, dates, venues, where to buy, and all you need to know 

Tim McGraw has announced a new tour, which will take place from March 14, 2024, to June 27, 2024, in venues across the mainland USA. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming album, Standing Room Only.
The singer announced that the tour will feature special performances by Carly Pearce via a post on their official Instagram account.
Tickets for the tour will be available starting August 4, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. However, prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the singer's official website.
The tour will start in Florida and end in Arizona
Tim McGraw is set to release his sixteenth studio album, Standing Room Only, on August 25, 2023. To build momentum for the album and support it, the singer will perform three standalone concerts in the last quarter of 2023 before embarking on a full album tour in 2024.
Joining the singer on his 2024 US album tour will be Carly Pearce, who remains best known for her debut studio album, Every Little Thing, which was released on October 13, 2017.
The full list of dates and venues for the Tim McGraw Standing Room Only Tour is given below:
- March 14, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- March 15, 2024 – Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena
- March 16, 2024 – Orlando, Florida, at Amway Center
- March 21, 2024 – Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena
- March 27, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena
- March 29, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena
- March 30, 2024 – Eugene, Oregon, at University of Oregon – Matthew Knight Arena
- April 4, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena
- April 5, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Delta Center
- April 6, 2024 – Boise, Idaho, at Boise State University – ExtraMile Arena
- April 13, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center
- April 18, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- April 19, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum
- April 20, 2024 – Saint Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center
- April 25, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
- April 26, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee, at Thompson-Boling Arena
- May 9, 2024 – Belmont Park, New York, at UBS Arena
- May 11, 2024 – Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, at Mohegan Sun Arena
- May 16, 2024 – Greenville, South Carolina, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- May 17, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center
- May 18, 2024 – Charleston, West Virginia, at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
- May 30, 2024 – Toledo, Ohio, at Huntington Center
- May 31, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center
- June 1, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena
- June 6, 2024 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at Denny Sanford Premier Center
- June 7, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center
- June 8, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center
- June 13, 2024 – Biloxi, Mississippi, at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- June 15, 2024 – Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
- June 20, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center
- June 21, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena
- June 22, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena
- June 27, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Footprint Center
Tim McGraw's first studio album was released in 1993
Tim McGraw was born on May 1, 1967, in Louisiana, and his first professional music breakthrough came with his second studio album, Not a Moment Too Soon, which was released on March 22, 1994.
Tim McGraw had his next major success with his fifth studio album, A Place in the Sun, which was released on May 4, 1999. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The singer had major success in the 2000s with his eighth studio album, Live Like You Were Dying, which was released on August 24, 2004. The album sold more than 767,000 copies.