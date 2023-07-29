Tim McGraw Standing Room Only Tour: Tickets, dates, venues, where to buy, and all you need to know 

Tim McGraw has announced a new tour, which will take place from March 14, 2024, to June 27, 2024, in venues across the mainland USA. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming album, Standing Room Only.

The singer announced that the tour will feature special performances by Carly Pearce via a post on their official Instagram account.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting August 4, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. However, prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the singer's official website.

The tour will start in Florida and end in Arizona

Tim McGraw is set to release his sixteenth studio album, Standing Room Only, on August 25, 2023. To build momentum for the album and support it, the singer will perform three standalone concerts in the last quarter of 2023 before embarking on a full album tour in 2024.

Joining the singer on his 2024 US album tour will be Carly Pearce, who remains best known for her debut studio album, Every Little Thing, which was released on October 13, 2017.

The full list of dates and venues for the Tim McGraw Standing Room Only Tour is given below:

March 14, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 15, 2024 – Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena

March 16, 2024 – Orlando, Florida, at Amway Center

March 21, 2024 – Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena

March 27, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

March 29, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State, at Climate Pledge Arena

March 30, 2024 – Eugene, Oregon, at University of Oregon – Matthew Knight Arena

April 4, 2024 – Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

April 5, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Delta Center

April 6, 2024 – Boise, Idaho, at Boise State University – ExtraMile Arena

April 13, 2024 – Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center

April 18, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 19, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum

April 20, 2024 – Saint Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

April 25, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

April 26, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee, at Thompson-Boling Arena

May 9, 2024 – Belmont Park, New York, at UBS Arena

May 11, 2024 – Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, at Mohegan Sun Arena

May 16, 2024 – Greenville, South Carolina, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 17, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center

May 18, 2024 – Charleston, West Virginia, at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

May 30, 2024 – Toledo, Ohio, at Huntington Center

May 31, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois, at United Center

June 1, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Van Andel Arena

June 6, 2024 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 7, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska, at CHI Health Center

June 8, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center

June 13, 2024 – Biloxi, Mississippi, at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

June 15, 2024 – Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

June 20, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Wells Fargo Center

June 21, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena

June 22, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena

June 27, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Footprint Center

Tim McGraw's first studio album was released in 1993

Tim McGraw was born on May 1, 1967, in Louisiana, and his first professional music breakthrough came with his second studio album, Not a Moment Too Soon, which was released on March 22, 1994.

Tim McGraw had his next major success with his fifth studio album, A Place in the Sun, which was released on May 4, 1999. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer had major success in the 2000s with his eighth studio album, Live Like You Were Dying, which was released on August 24, 2004. The album sold more than 767,000 copies.