Explained: Why are fans fuming over Secret Invasion director Ali Selim's Skrull revelation? (spoilers)

Secret Invasion ended its season earlier this week with one massive twist involving one of the most beloved characters from the franchise, James Rhodes, aka War Machine (played by Don Cheadle). According to the new era-defining twist, James Rhodes was a Skrull in Secret Invasion, which was based around the premise of these extra-terrestrial beings invading our world and taking up prominent figures' places.

However, according to a recent revelation by Secret Invasion director Ali Selim, Rhodey being a Skrull not only affects the future of the MCU (which is more acceptable for fans) but also affects how we view the past shows. Ali Selim revealed that he thinks Rhodey was replaced by a Skrull after Captain America: Civil War, where the veteran superhero was hit by Vision's energy-based beam.

But this led to widespread outrage on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram because it would effectively change the role Rhodey has played in both the Avengers films that came after Captain America: Civil War. Moreover, this would create some inconsistencies in the character.

Rhodey being a Skrull before Secret Invasion spells out inconsistencies for the universe

If the words of Ali Selim are to be considered and if this is the plan from Marvel, it would mean certain inconsistencies in the story so far. Ali Selim revealed this in a recent interview with Comicbook.com, where he said:

"A lot of people have asked about, 'Definitively, when did Rhodey...?'...I think his legs not working in the end of episode six and him being in the hospital gown points to [Captain America: Civil War]. And, from there, does it have to be definitive, or is it more fun for the audience to go back and revisit every moment, every Rhodey moment and look at it with a different lens now that they think, 'Oh, he might've been a Skrull there.' And make the decision for themselves, or it'll be answered in Armor Wars."

The most glaring error in this theory is that Rhodey fought over the events of the two Avengers films, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. In these films, he sustained injuries in the battles, which depicted red blood, something that cannot be possible for a Skrull.

Throughout Captain Marvel and Secret Invasion, it has been confirmed that Skrulls have green blood. Therefore, it is impossible for a Skrull Rhodey to bleed red, hence creating an inconsistency with Ali Selim's interpretation. Moreover, other Marvel execs have also refused to comment clearly when Rhodey was replaced.

This seems to be an error that could tangle things up in the otherwise clean MCU. This phenomenon has often been seen in the rival DC universe, where fans have struggled to get clarity on certain events.

Thus, it also seems to be a conflict of what the studio wants after Secret Invasion. If they confirm that Rhodey was only replaced before Secret Invasion, it would make complete sense but would reduce the impact. However, if they try to reiterate that Rhodey has been a Skrull for a while, it would inevitably lead to some inconsistencies in the past.

Secret Invasion is currently streaming on Disney+.