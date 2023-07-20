Secret Invasion episode 6: Major spoilers to expect from the finale

Secret Invasion episode 5 set up the upcoming finale perfectly. The series has made some jaw-dropping revelations so far, and the finale is expected to reveal even more secrets. Compared to other MCU projects, the series hasn’t been huge on action given that there has been a lack of superhero involvement.

However, we expect episode 6 to compensate for that. The trailers have already teased a Super Skrull vs. Nick Fury fight coming up. But he won’t be the only one taking on Gravik, as one or two super-powered beings could join the party. A lot is expected to happen in the finale, and the following list shows everything that could surprise the fans.

All predictions for Secret Invasion episode 6

1) Gravik takes the Harvest

Nick Fury vs. Super Skrull (Image via Marvel)

Episode 5, Harvest, revealed how the Skrulls used to collect the Avengers’ DNA after every battle they fought so it didn’t fall into the wrong hands. But after Avengers: Endgame’s battle of Earth in particular, the DNA from every bit of Avengers blood spilled on the battlefield was collected and turned into a green vial called the Harvest.

Gravik asked Fury to bring the Harvest to him, as he wishes to become the strongest version of Super Skrull. So, he is expected to use it on himself; otherwise, what's the point of introducing the Harvest in the first place? The Hulk-sized Super Skrull that we saw in the trailers could be Gravik after injecting the Harvest into his body.

2) A Fury Skrull Imposter

Nick Fury in New Skrullos (image via Marvel)

Another shot in the trailers showed Fury fighting Gravik within the Super Skrull machine. So, it’s possible that the finale will include two Nick Furys, as the Super Skrull machine is situated in New Skrullos, where humans cannot survive due to the presence of nuclear radiation.

So, the Fury that we saw battling Gravik could in fact be G’iah. After all, she seeks vengeance for what Gravik did to her and her parents, and she is also supposed to showcase her pyro abilities at some point in time. So, it would make sense for her to fight Gravik and probably even kill him.

3) Another familiar MCU hero

Quake, Monica Rambuea, and Nick Fury in Secret Invasion finale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Towards the end of episode 5, Fury called a mysterious persona and said, “It’s time. Let’s finish this.” Now it’s possible that he called Gravik or G’iah. But it is also possible for him to bring another familiar face into the mix. After all, he can only do so much himself against a super-powered Gravik. So he has to have a contingency in play.

That contingency could either be Monica Rambeau, who has seemingly been working with him post-WandaVision. Or it could be a variant of Quake from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., who has been rumored to appear in Secret Invasion for a while.

4) Skrulls find a home under G’iah’s leadership

Emilia Clarke as G’iah in Secret Invasion (Image via Marvel)

Talos continuously fought alongside Nick Fury in the hope that the latter would help him find a home on Earth. He died while trying to save President Ritson, and he was even seen by the rest of the world. Meanwhile, Gravik faced some in-house conflicts as his followers lost confidence in him.

So, it is possible that after Gravik is defeated, Skrulls will be seen as good guys because of what Talos did for humans all these years, and New Skrullos might become their official home on Earth. Since many of the Skrulls trusted G’iah, she could become their new leader, following in her father’s footsteps.

5) The return of Rhodey and Everett Ross

Rhodey and Everett Ross (Image via Marvel)

Both Rhodey and Everett Ross were revealed as Skrull imposters. So, they must be placed in the captivity of Skrulls along with the rest of the humans they swapped. Once the conflict with Skrulls is over, the human versions of both of those characters are expected to return.

Rhodey will deal with the aftermath of the Secret Invasion in his upcoming movie, Armor Wars. Meanwhile, Everett Ross could also show up in one of the upcoming Earth-based MCU projects.

6) A setup for The Marvels and Captain America: New World Order

President Ritson and Thaddeus Ross (Image via Sportskeeda)

Besides setting up Armor Wars, Secret Invasion will also set up The Marvels, as Nick Fury would likely go back to the SABER Space Station. But it is also known that Thaddeus Ross will become the new US President in Captain America: New World Order.

So something related to Ritson’s presidency will happen in the finale. One possibility is for Ritson to be killed off by Rhodey’s imposter Rava. Another possibility is for him to resign, thus making way for Thaddeus Ross to become the new president.

Secret Invasion episode 6 arrives on July 26, 2023.