Secret Invasion episode 6: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The highly anticipated Secret Invasion episode 6 will release on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 12 am PT on Disney+. The finale's title is yet to be revealed, but it is expected to be the longest episode, somewhere around 50 minutes long.

In episode 5, titled Harvest, we witnessed the aftermath of the Skrull attack on US President Ritson. Nick Fury failed to warn him about Rhodey, while he and Gravik orchestrated an attack on New Skrullos to start a domino effect that would lead to World War III.

Nick Fury and Sonya Fallsworth (Image via Marvel)

Meanwhile, Fury finally teamed up with Sonya Falsworth and entered Finland to collect the Harvest. It is the combined DNA of all the super-powered Avengers which could lead to the creation of a new Super Skrull in the finale.

Now all eyes are set on Secret Invasion episode 6, which will pit Nick Fury against Gravik and end the latter’s rebellion once and for all. He’d be backed up by Sonya Falsworth and possibly even G’iah.

Secret Invasion episode 6 features Nick Fury vs. The Super Skrull

Release date and time

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury (Image via Marvel)

The next episode of the latest MCU series will arrive on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Disney+. The time slots of its release according to different time zones in the world have been listed below:

Pacific Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 3 am, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

British Summer Time: 8 am, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 9 am, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 12.30 pm, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 5 pm, Wednesday, July 26, 2023

What to expect from Secret Invasion episode 6

Gravik and his powers (Image Via Sportskeeda)

In the upcoming episode, Fury will gamble with Gravik by handing over the Harvest to him. The teasers have confirmed that he will battle a Super Skrull. So, it’s quite likely that Gravik will inject the Harvest into himself and turn into a Hulk-sized Skrull.

However, it may not be Fury who defeats him. The series is yet to fully showcase G’iah’s abilities as a Super Skrull. So, she might be the one to bring Gravik down, successfully avenging her father. Then, she’d be the one to lead the Skrulls in their search of finding a home for themselves.

Secret Invasion cast and synopsis

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury (Image via Marvel)

Secret Invasion features a Skrull Invasion that Nick Fury was indirectly involved in. It was because of him that Gravik began a rebellion and took Talos’ place. Now he will personally end the Skrull-human war for good.

The official synopsis of Secret Invasion reads:

“In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

The cast of this spy thriller series includes Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Emilia Clarke as G'iah, Olivia Colman as Special Agent Sonya, and Don Cheadle as James Rhodes.

Others in supporting roles include Dermot Mulroney as President Ritson, Kingsley Ben-Adir as the evil Skrull leader Gravik, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.