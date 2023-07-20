Secret Invasion: Who did Nick Fury call at the end of episode 5? All possibilities explained

Secret Invasion episode 5 didn’t have a lot of major reveals. However, it contained a lot of setups for the big finale, arriving on July 26, 2023. The biggest revelation of the episode was the Harvest, a vial that packed a mixture of all the superheroes’ DNA who fought Thanos.

Fury retrieved it from Finland and called a mysterious persona right before the episode ended, and people were left wondering who this person could be. There are a few possibilities, and the following list discusses all of the people that Fury could have called.

Everyone who Nick Fury could have called in Secret Invasion Episode 5

1) Gravik

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik (Image via Marvel)

The first major possibility is Gravik. Earlier in the episode, Fury and Grvaik spoke about the Harvest. The latter asked him to get the vial to him if he wished to save innocent Skrulls and prevent World War III. So, after Fury retrieved the vial, he could have simply called Gravik about it.

After all, he said, “It’s time. Let’s finish this.” So, he could be telling Gravik to squash the beef between them once and for all, referring to their final confrontation that will happen in the finale.

2) G’iah

Emilia Clarke as G’iah (Image via Marvel)

The second possibility could be Talos’ daughter, G’iah. Fury allowed her to pay her final respects to her father. After she was done with that, Fury could have called her to meet him when he took on Gravik.

"It’s time. Let’s finish this" could mean that it is time to join the fight against Gravik and take him down for good. After what Gravik did to her and her parents, G'iah has a personal motivation to kill.

Furthermore, she gained new extremes and pyro abilities, which have only been teased until now. So, the finale would certainly showcase those abilities in a battle against Gravik.

3) Carol Danvers

Captain Marvel in The Marvels (Image via Marvel)

Another possibility could be Captain Marvel. She left him with a cosmic pager, which he used to call her in Avengers: Infinity War, but after that, he could have had a direct line to her. A conflict between Skrulls should involve Captain Marvel as much as it involves Fury.

After all, Carol was supposed to help them find a home, but she couldn’t. So, Gravik’s rebellion is also because of her incapabilities, and Fury could have called her in to help him against Gravik, who is about to gain some more abilities from the Harvest.

However, considering the budget that this series got, it’s unlikely for her to come in and convincingly use her abilities in the finale. So, the probability of her being on the receiving end of Fury’s call is lower compared to others on the list.

4) Monica Rambeau

Monica Rambeau in The Marvels (Image via Marvel)

Nick Fury called Monica Rambeau to the SABER space station towards the end of WandaVision. She was seen working with Fury in The Marvel trailers. So, Fury’s invitation to her in WandaVision could have just been a means to set up The Marvels.

However, it’s also possible for her to be called into the final battle of the Secret Invasion. That would establish her abilities even further before she shows up in her upcoming movie, increase the epicness of Secret Invasion, and connect the series to WandaVision perfectly.

5) A new (but familiar) MCU hero – Daisy Johnson, aka Quake

Charles Murphy @_CharlesMurphy I've said this before and will say until I see something to change my mind: I can't imagine Bennet sharing the screen with talent like Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld or Samuel L. Jackson (could keep going). Just not the same caliber of actress. t.co/HBUjSj1Pvz

Recently, rumors suggested that the strongest superhero on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Quake, could be brought into the Secret Invasion. A few months back, Charles Murphy from Murphy’s Multiverse pointed a finger at Quake actor Chloe Bennet’s acting skills.

. @AzukOfficiaI twitter.com/_CharlesMurphy… hey man, you seem like a…mean loser?also, i have a strong feeling your tweets aren’t going to age well

According to him, she wasn’t good enough to share the screen with MCU stars such as Samuel L. Jackson. However, Bennet herself called him out by saying that his tweets weren’t going to age well. Many fans assumed this to be a tease for her reprisal of Quake in Secret Invasion.

So, it’s highly likely that Fury called her in for the finale. She could be a new hero entering the MCU and will fight Gravik and his Super Skrull army along with G’iah, Fury, and Sonya Falsworth.

Secret Invasion episode 6 arrives on July 26, 2023.