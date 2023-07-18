Will Captain Marvel be in Secret Invasion? Exploring the possibilities of the Carol Danvers return in the series

In Marvel's burgeoning narrative, we question the potential involvement of Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, in the highly anticipated Secret Invasion storyline. As we dive deeper into the narrative intricacies, it's clear that Captain Marvel's presence within this plot could significantly amplify its intricacy and impact.

While it's common knowledge that Nick Fury was pivotal in introducing the Skrulls to Earth, Captain Marvel cannot be dismissed from this narrative equation.

After all, as portrayed in the Captain Marvel film, she was directly entangled in the Kree-Skrull conflict. Yet, could this ensure her participation in Secret Invasion?

Chances are slim, given that Carol Danvers, in all likelihood, is engrossed in pressing matters elsewhere in the cosmos. This speculation stems from her unexpected swap with Kamala Khan during the final moments of Ms. Marvel.

Given the potential chronological placement of Ms. Marvel in the MCU timeline, it's likely that this event coincides with or predates Secret Invasion. This timeline speculation further hints at Danvers' absence from Earth during these critical events, as suggested by The Marvels trailer.

Secret Invasion and the missing Captain: Where was Carol Danvers?

Beyond the Stars: Theories on Captain Marvel's involvement in the Nick Fury series (Image via Marvel Studios)

Carol Danvers' cosmic journey post the Captain Marvel movie has remained a puzzle within the MCU. The film concluded with her leaving Earth to address the Kree conflict, driven by a personal vendetta against the Supreme Intelligence.

This interstellar journey seemingly kept her away from Earth's affairs from 1995 until Avengers: Endgame.

While she has made brief terrestrial appearances, her primary focus seems to be addressing various galactic crises. Hence, her location during the Secret Invasion events remains uncertain.

However, the closing scene of Ms. Marvel's series indicates that she is actively combating extraterrestrial threats. As we witness Kamala Khan swapping places with Danvers due to her powers, it reaffirms that Captain Marvel has been consistently off-world post- Endgame.

Carol Danvers' accountability in the Skrull fiasco

The Skrull predicament: Tracing Carol Danvers' role in Earth's turmoil (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Skrull predicament on Earth can also be traced back to Carol Danvers. The agreement between Nick Fury and the Skrulls entailed a mutual understanding where the Skrulls would use their transformative abilities to safeguard Earth while Fury and Danvers worked towards finding them a new home.

Danvers, although not explicitly agreeing to this plan, was implicitly involved due to her commitment to the Skrull cause after witnessing the destruction of their planet by the Kree. When Earth became the invasion target for Gravik and other Skrulls, it indicated their frustration over the unfulfilled promise.

Danvers, capable of interstellar travel and deeply embedded in the Kree-Skrull conflict, therefore shares some responsibility for the Earthly invasion. However, her current cosmic endeavors remain in mystery, which might be addressed in The Marvels.

Why Captain Marvel might not be in Secret Invasion

Off-world Guardian: Why Captain Marvel's presence in Secret Invasion is uncertain (Image via Marvel Studios)

Despite her partial responsibility in the Skrull scenario, it seems improbable that Captain Marvel will feature in Secret Invasion.

Her perceived off-world location supports this idea during Ms. Marvel's finale. Given her involvement in other critical cosmic matters, her presence in the series seems doubtful.

The Disney+ series is fundamentally a solo narrative for Nick Fury, who, after numerous supporting roles, finally steps into the limelight.

His hesitancy to involve the Avengers, fearing Skrull impersonation, further underlines the series' personalized nature.

With Fury as the central character, the appearance of Avengers or Captain Marvel might undermine the essence of this personal tale.

Introducing Captain Marvel, one of the most potent superheroes, to the Secret Invasion narrative could deflate the story's tension as she could easily overpower the Skrulls. This series, therefore, promises to focus on Fury's solo journey, potentially with the help of a few allies.

