Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani announces she's co-writing a comic series

Iman Vellani, who skyrocketed to fame as Ms. Marvel on Disney+ and will appear in the anticipated film, The Marvels, is set to add another feather to her cap. She will co-write a new four-part series, Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant, with Sabir Pirzada this autumn.

Carlos Gomez and Adam Gorham will breathe life into the series with their art. In an intriguing turn of events, the narrative of the comic series resurrects Kamala Khan, otherwise known as Ms. Marvel, from an untimely demise. Her superhero status significantly shifts from being an Inhuman to a mutant.

Reflecting core themes of identity: Iman Vellani's commitment to Ms. Marvel's legacy

A new chapter for Iman Vellani: Announcing her co-written comic series as Ms. Marvel (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant will mark Iman Vellani's maiden venture into comic writing. Even before her rise as a screen actor, Vellani was deeply involved in the narrative side of the film industry as part of a select Toronto Film Festival committee for emerging youth talents.

Vellani's profound knowledge and passion for comic lore are well-documented and will likely infuse new energy into the narrative. While announcing the series, she reassured fans that the show would not negate Kamala's Inhuman origin. Instead, it will introduce a new layer to her identity as she grapples with her newfound mutant status.

Iman Vellani, in the Marvel Comics' press release, assured fans that the new narrative will echo Kamala's traditional themes of identity while integrating the mutant element.

Vellani said:

"I want to make it very, very clear that we are not reconning [sic] her Inhuman origin, that's a part of Kamala's identity that Marvel editorial and myself would very much like to keep and protect.

She continued:

"Our book will absolutely reflect all those core themes of identity that the Ms. Marvel comics have consistently explored — only now there's a whole new label that Kamala has to learn to accept. It's going to be pretty crazy."

Joining an esteemed group of writers, Iman Vellani and Pirzada follow Saladin Ahmed and G. Willow Wilson in crafting Kamala Khan's standalone series. A new wardrobe update also awaits Kamala, with a yellow and blue costume from her original designer, Jamie McKelvie, echoing her mutant origins.

The mystery of Ms. Marvel's mutant transition: Clues from X-Men and Spider-Man comics

Connecting the dots: Tracing the trail of Ms. Marvel's mutant transition (Image via Marvel Comics)

The process through which Ms. Marvel will transition into a mutant remains shrouded in mystery. However, Marvel's X-Men and Spider-Man comics have dropped several hints through the spring.

The House of X/Powers of X mini-series in 2019 presented a breakthrough in mutant resurrection technology, and it seems likely that Ms. Marvel will undergo this process.

After her resurrection, Kamala will find herself in a state of shock upon discovering her mutant status. However, before she can fully come to terms with this revelation, the impending FALL OF X will disrupt her world, embarking her on a secret mission for the X-Men.

"After being brought back via Krakoan Resurrection Technology, Kamala is shocked to learn she is mutant," reads Marvel Comics' news release. "But before she has a chance to come to terms with this revelation, the catastrophic FALL OF X will throw her world into chaos…and a secret mission on behalf of the X-Men."

The Hellfire Gala, a significant event known for key mutant plot developments, will be released on July 26. Following closely will be the release of Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant #1 on August 30, promising to reveal more about the thrilling narrative that awaits Kamala Khan, our cherished Ms. Marvel.