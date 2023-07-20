Secret Invasion episode 5 ending explained: Fury’s secret unmasked, world war 3 on the horizon

Secret Invasion episode 5, or the penultimate episode of the series, has successfully managed to set up the stage for its ultimate showdown between Fury and Gravik. Like all previous episodes, the latest installment kept the viewers glued to the screen, enthralling them with significant revelations that rattle the narrative's core, leaving viewers spellbound and eager for the forthcoming conclusion.

With the release of the fifth episode, “Harvest,” Secret Invasion finally sheds light on the reason why Gravik is still holding back from killing Fury. The episode also saw the latter’s reunion with Special Agent Sonya Falsworth, who appears to be one of his last remaining allies who he could trust and who will help him stop Gravik from instigating a third world war.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Secret Invasion episode 5.

Secret Invasion episode 5 reveals Fury’s secret superweapon

What is Harvest, and why Gravik wants it

The final half of Secret Invasion episode 5 took Nick Fury to Finland. As Colonel Rhodes (Varra) exposes the clip from the Moscow incident worldwide, where Gravik took Fury’s form, Fury, now classified as a Red Notice criminal, had to go undercover. With the Interpol on his tail, Fury used the Widow’s Viel for disguise, completely cloaking his face.

En route to the Scandinavian cemetery with his friend Sonya, Fury revealed to her the business he conducted in the aftermath of the Endgame, where he collected the DNA samples of every Avenger who spilled blood on the battlefield.

Fury disclosed that the DNA collection, the ‘Harvest,’ also contained the genetic code of Carol Danvers, which increased the levity of the situation. In Secret Invasion episode 5, the Harvest was shown to be an ordinary looking vile of liquid, which Fury hid within his fake tombstone. As further revealed by Fury, the group of individuals who helped him carry out the mission were the Skrulls, led by Gravik.

With Fury keeping the Harvest hidden, out of everyone’s reach, Gravik wants to acquire the weapon of mass destruction to assimilate the strengths of other powerful beings. As the Super Skrull machine is finally up and running with the help of Dr. Dolton, all Gravik needs is the Harvest to accomplish his goals.

As revealed in the 18th issue of Marvel Comics’ Fantastic Four, the first revealed Super Skrull, Kl’rt, the primary antagonist of the series, with the bio re-engineering, was capable of using the superpowers of the Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, Invisible Woman, and The Thing.

Likewise, the MCU original Skrull antagonist of Secret Invasion, who is taken as the non-canonical protege of Kl’rt, is expected to become an even bigger threat to everyone after he gets his hands on Harvest. Gravik has already assimilated the abilities of Cull Obsidian, Flora Colossus, and Extremis, eventually making him a nigh-invincible Skrull.

Who does Fury call in Secret Invasion episode 5

Fury's secret hideout, as seen in Secret Invasion episode 5 (Image via Marvel)

In the final moments of Secret Invasion episode 5, Fury was seen sporting his classic eye patch and gearing up for the ultimate showdown. Later, he called someone on his phone, saying, “It’s time. Let’s finish this.”

The most probable guess for who was on the other end of the line would be Gravik himself, whom Fury might have given a kind of heads up. However, as he retrieved the Harvest, it can be anticipated that Fury might surrender the vial.

The perplexing decision of Fury to offer the Harvest to Gravik for the purpose of peace negotiations, thereby potentially enabling Gravik’s tyrannical rule, continues to puzzle fans and leaves them struggling to comprehend the rationale behind it.

On the other hand, it was expected to be one of the Avengers, but as Fury has taken the resolve to clear up his mess, he won’t be calling even Carol Danvers for help. However, if not the Avenger, Fury has to rely on someone who can show Gravik his rightful place, who could be a superhuman character not associated with the Avengers or a new individual making their debut in the MCU.

Some rumors even predict the return of Daisy Johnson, aka Skye, one of the pivotal characters in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. However, as these are just mere speculations for what comes next, viewers have to wait for Secret Invasion episode 6, the ultimate finale, which will be released on July 26, 2023.