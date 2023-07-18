Who is Kl'rt? Taking a look at the Super Skrull and exploring how Secret Invasion changed the mantle of the character

Four episodes into Secret Invasion, and the show has debuted what the MCU's version of a Super Skrull looks like. Showing the Skrull takeover of Earth as Nick Fury battles them out alongside his trusted allies, the show pitted the protagonist against a powerful enemy and it looks like the game is really going to change.

The MCU's version of a Super Skrull in Secret Invasion is quite different from its comic book counterpart, with the Skrull Kl'rt being the first Super Skrull in comics. The origins in live-action have been completely changed, and it looks like Kl'rt exactly won't be appearing as Gravik has taken over that mantle in the show. So, there's no better time than now to take a look at how the Super Skrull in the comics differs from the one shown in the Secret Invasion series.

Taking a look at who the Super Skrull is in comics following his appearance in Secret Invasion

Gravik showed "groot like" elemental abilities



Gravik showed “groot like” elemental abilities



Skrulls copying abilities from heroes is in play After seeing some of the abilities of the Super Skrulls, i now think adapting THE Super Skrull Kl’rt is a real possibility for Fantastic Four movieGravik showed “groot like” elemental abilitiesSkrulls copying abilities from heroes is in play

In the comic books, Kl'rt is the first Super Skrull. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, he was first introduced in Fantastic Four #18 which was released in June 1963. According to Fandom, Kl'rt is a member of the Skrull race and was a decorated general of the Skrull army. He was also married into royalty and had two children - a son Sarnogg and a daughter Jazinda.

During his years as a father, Kl'rt favored his son more and disregarded his daughter. However, his duty to the Skrull army would keep him away from his family at most times. Unfortunately, after a string of defeats, Kl'rt was banished from his planet and forbidden from ever meeting his family again.

Kl'rt has a pretty interesting connection to the Fantastic Four as he is one of their greatest enemies. In the comic books, Kl'rt goes on to become the first Super Skrull when he receives the powers of the Fantastic Four (i.e. the stretching abilities of Mr. Fantastic, the strength of the Thing, the fire manipulation of Human Torch and Invisible Woman's ability to turn invisible) under the reign of Emperor Dorrek VII.

His powers would come from the Skrull Throneworld as they would beam it down to him, and that's how he would become a formidable foe of the Fantastic Four. However, the Secret Invasion series has changed the origins of how the first Super Skrull came to be.

Gravik takes over the mantle of Super Skrull in Secret Invasion

In Secret Invasion, it's Gravik, an original character created for the show, who becomes the first Super Skrull. How he gets his powers is still yet to be revealed, but it's constantly being hinted from episode two that he has been carrying out experiments that constantly increase his powers.

Rather than possessing the powers of the Fantastic Four, Gravik's version of Super Skrull has the healing ability of Extremis, Groot-like powers, the strength of Cull Obsidian, and the manipulation of cold like a Frost Giant. However, only the first two are still being put up on display yet. The show also hints at Talos' daughter G'iah being a Super Skrull too, but her powers are yet to be fully showcased too.

Maxebon @maximrutter



Hm probably a stretch but I wonder?



#SecretInvasion So G’iah is now a Super-Skrull with Extremis Soldier DNAHm probably a stretch but I wonder?

The powers themselves were revealed when a computer in episode two showcased what MCU's Super Skrull would be like. It is easy to deduce that these powers for the Super Skrull were changed from the comics as the MCU hasn't introduced the Fantastic Four into play yet.

With Gravik being the first Super Skrull now, it's easy to assume that Kl'rt probably won't be showing up in the show, but two episodes are still left and anything can happen.

Fans can check out Secret Invasion on Disney+ as it streams on the service every Wednesday.