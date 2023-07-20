What is the Harvest in Secret Invasion? Explained

Secret Invasion has made some jaw-dropping revelations, and episode 5, Harvest, revealed another big secret about what Nick Fury did in the shadows. His appearance at Tony Stark’s funeral in Avengers: Endgame took on an entirely new meaning because he wasn’t just there to pay his respects to an old friend; he had ulterior motives as well.

As the episode's title suggests, the audience was introduced to the concept of “Harvest” by Nick Fury. He hid it at his gravestone in Finland and retrieved it when Gravik asked for it. However, many were left wondering what it exactly was and why Gravik wanted it.

Secret Invasion’s Harvest is the deadliest weapon on Earth

The DNA of MCU characters (Image via Marvel)

Nick Fury explained that after every Avengers battle fought on Earth, he used to send his Skrull agents to collect the DNA samples of the heroes and bring them to him so they wouldn’t fall into the wrong hands. Gravik was the one who spearheaded those missions.

That’s how he was able to steal the DNA of Groot (after the battle of Earth), Cull Obsidian (after his hand got chopped off in New York), Frost Beast (after Thor: The Dark World), and Extremis (after Iron Man 3’s final battle, or after Shang-Chi). He knew where these DNA samples were stored because he was the one who did that for Fury.

A vial of The Harvest (Image via Marvel)

However, his real target was the Harvest, which was a vial that was created by mixing the DNA of all heroes (including Carol Danvers) that fought during the Battle of Earth. While Fury was attending Tony Stark's funeral, Gravik and the other Skrull agents that worked under him collected the Avengers' DNA samples from the battle site.

Gravik wanted that to become the strongest Super Skrull, and the Harvest might make him unbeatable even against the likes of Captain Marvel. However, he couldn't get it because Fury hid it in one of his gravestones and told no one about it.

Nick Fury vs. Super Skrull (Image via Marvel)

Now, Fury will gamble with Gravik using the Harvest in episode 6. A hulk-sized Super Skrull was seen in the promotional material for Secret Invasion, and many viewers think that it could be Gravik’s final form since he has the DNA of Cull Obsidian and a Frost Beast within him. However, that form could also come because of the Harvest.

Fury may hand over the Harvest to Gravik, and he will use it against himself. Then Fury, G’iah, and another possible hero might team up to take him down. However, when the finale arrives on July 26, 2023, we will know for sure.

Secret Invasion cast and synopsis

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury (Image via Marvel)

The cast of this Secret Invasion features Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Emilia Clarke as G'iah, Olivia Colman as Special Agent Sonya, and Don Cheadle as James Rhodes. Others in supporting roles include Dermot Mulroney as President Ritson, Kingsley Ben-Adir as the evil Skrull leader Gravik, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross.

The official synopsis of Secret Invasion reads:

“In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

The series should bring the Skrull rebellion to an end and finally find the Skrulls a new home on/off Earth.