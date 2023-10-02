Disney faces $50K lawsuit as woman claims an 'Injurious Wedgie' ruined her 30th birthday celebration

Over the years, Disney has faced multiple lawsuits, a lot of which have caught the public's eye including a new lawsuit against the company. A woman's thirtieth birthday turned into a bloody nightmare involving an "injurious" wedgie due to one of the company's rides that is being checked for proper safety measures.

A couple, Emma and Edward McGuinness filed a complaint against the company seeking compensation of $50K for the injury that Emma sustained. According to PEOPLE Magazine, 33-year-old Emma was injured at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida in the Typhoon Lagoon water park. They filed the lawsuit on Wednesday for the accident that took place in October 2019.

Inside the $50K lawsuit Disney is facing for ‘injurious wedgie’- Explained

Emma McGuinness was visiting the Typhoon Lagoon water park in October 2019 when she decided to go on the Humunga Kowabunga ride. However, the ride turned her 30th birthday from a theme park ride to a hospital visit pretty quickly. The ride has a slide that stands 214 feet tall above the pool.

The complaint obtained by PEOPLE Magazine reads:

"The impact of The Slide and [Emma's] impact into the standing water at the bottom of The Slide caused Ms. McGuinness' clothing to be painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her."

The complaint added that Emma "experienced immediate and severe pain internally" and when she stood up blood began rushing between her legs.

The complaint continued to say that Emma was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment. She was later taken to a different hospital to repair her "gynecologic injuries by a specialist."

Emma reportedly suffered multiple injuries following the accident and according to Law & Crime, these included:

“Severe and permanent bodily injury including severe vaginal lacerations, a full thickness laceration causing Plaintiff’s bowel to protrude through her abdominal wall, and damage to her internal organs.”

The website Pirates and Princesses dug deeper into the situation and found out that women are more prone to such accidents on the slide than men.

“When a rider of The Slide reached the bottom of the ride and traveled into the pool of water designed to stop further travel, the force of the water can push loose garments into a person’s anatomy — an event known as a “wedgie.” Because of a woman’s anatomy, the risk of a painful “wedgie” is more common and more serious than it is for a man,” the site stated.

The lawsuit went on to explain that there is a simple way to avoid such injuries by taking protective measures. However, no such thing was provided by the corporation beforehand.

“The risk of injury to a rider’s g*nitalia and internal organs can be eliminated by using shorts or other protective clothing to act as a barrier and to prevent clothing or water from being forced inside his or her body when slammed into the pool of water at the end of The Slide.

The complaint continues to say that Disney doesn't instruct its riders to wear protective clothing and neither does it provide the shorts available to riders. It notes that the company doesn't even warn riders about the risk of injury without protective clothing.

So, it was assumed by the plaintiff that either the corporation did not do the proper safety regulation check or did know about the dangers but did not care enough.

Additionally, McGuiness’s attorney, Alan Wagner, argued that the slide was unsafe and "unreasonably dangerous" to Emma McGuinness and other rides. He noted that the slide failed to "meet the expectations of a reasonable consumer."

Many, including PEOPLE and Law&Crime, requested comments, but the corporation has not responded so far.