Why is Disney suing Ron DeSantis? Feud explored as battle for Reedy Creek rages on

American multinational conglomerate Disney has filed a lawsuit against the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, and other officials, stating they had subjected the company to “a targeted campaign of government retaliation." The move comes after the company opposed Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.

The entertainment company and Ron DeSantis have been at odds over Walt Disney World's self-governing rights in the Orlando region, which the potential Republican presidential candidate has threatened to renounce. The company is a major employer in the state and a major generator of tourism.

As per The Verge, the lawsuit states:

“Disney regrets that it has come to this. But having exhausted efforts to seek a resolution, the Company is left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect its cast members, guests, and local development partners from a relentless campaign to weaponize government power against Disney in retaliation for expressing a political viewpoint unpopular with certain State officials.”

The feud started in May 2022, when the entertainment company spoke out against the governor's "Don't Say Gay" bill, which says teachers can't talk about s*xual orientation in public schools.

DeSantis took power away from the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which is a special group that gives the entertainment company the ability to run itself. Most people saw this as a punishment for the company's political views.

Ron DeSantis responded to Disney's lawsuit saying its "unfortunate"

In a statement issued to NBC News on April 26, 2023, a spokesperson for Ron DeSantis acknowledged the entertainment company's lawsuit and said:

"We are unaware of any legal right that a company has to operate its own government or maintain special privileges not held by other businesses in the state. This lawsuit is yet another unfortunate example of their hope to undermine the will of the Florida voters and operate outside the bounds of the law."

The California-based company filed a lawsuit just minutes after a local governing board chosen by the conservative governor voted to get rid of an agreement letting the Walt Disney World theme park and resort control most of its business operations in Florida.

During a board meeting, former Florida Supreme Court justice Alan Lawson said:

"Disney was openly and legally granted a unique and special privilege, that privilege of running its own local government. That era is ending."

In March 2022, then-CEO of Disney Bob Chapek issued a letter of apology to his employees for not taking a more firm stand against the "Don't Say Gay" bill after they and LGBTQ activists urged him to do so.

"It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights. You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry."

After Florida appointed a new board of supervisors that would manage the special tax district, the California-based company clapped back against the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board by reaching an agreement that effectively stripped those in charge of their authority.

The appointed board also said on April 26 that the entertainment company's move to control its property was against the law.

