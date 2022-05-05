Who is Casey Scott? Pansexual teacher from Cape Coral claims she was fired for discussing her orientation with students

A Florida teacher, identified as Casey Scott, alleged that she was removed from her job discussing her sexuality with middle school students. Scott had asked students to draw something while reflecting on their sexual orientations.

Scott, a Cape Coral art instructor, claimed her pupils were curious about her orientation. She told the class she was pansexual during a lecture in March, according to NBC2.

Speaking to the outlet, Scott said:

“A discussion happened in class and because of that, now I’m fired."

Pansexuals are attracted to all genders, identities, and sexual orientations.

According to Scott, students at Trafalgar Middle School drew flags reflecting their sexuality and gender identities. The students came up with a wide range of answers, from transgender and non-binary to gay and bi.

The proud first-year teacher hung the students' artwork on her classroom door. However, she was reprimanded by the authorities and was told to take them down.

She told the outlet,

“They said it would be in everyone's best interest if I got rid of them now."

According to Casey Scott, the drawings were crumpled and tossed in the garbage.

Lee School District administrators told the local NBC affiliate that some children understood her explanation of her sexuality while others were perplexed.

Some parents and students were angry at Casey Scott

Officials stated that the teacher's actions enraged several parents and children, who expressed their unhappiness to the administration.

Casey Scott's contract was terminated and she was asked to leave campus. The action was swift as the teacher was in a probationary stage of her contract and was not a member of the teacher's union. The official reason for her dismissal was failure to follow the curriculum.

The termination occurred days before Florida Governor Ron DeSantis outlawed gender identity and sexual orientation training for kindergarten through fourth-grade children.

Critics have called the bill the "Don't Say Gay bill," claiming to encourage anti-LGBTQ fervor.

The bill states:

"Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

After DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law, critics believe Florida has become a battlefield state for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Ron DeSantis @GovRonDeSantis The reforms enacted today will enhance transparency and accountability in higher education. Our efforts will go a long way towards aiding our students in receiving a top-notch and practical education. The reforms enacted today will enhance transparency and accountability in higher education. Our efforts will go a long way towards aiding our students in receiving a top-notch and practical education. https://t.co/VtuB6UiyIp

DeSantis said:

"Parents have every right to be informed about services offered to their child at school, and should be protected from schools using classroom instruction to sexualize their kids as young as 5 years old."

Supporters of the Parent’s Rights Bill argue that sexuality is a subject matter that is inappropriate for young children. They claim the law protects students and their families from discourse they deem inappropriate.

