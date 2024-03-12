Who was Leah Smith and what type of cancer did she have? Health struggles explored as beloved TikTok star dies aged 22

A popular TikToker, Leah Smith, who inspired people while battling illness, passed away on Monday, March 11. After receiving a bone cancer diagnosis in 2019, Smith quickly told her story to millions of people online.

As per her official obituary, Smith was a young woman who gained the respect and love of many on TikTok during her courageous battle with cancer. In 2020, The Sun reported that she was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare kind of cancer that affects the soft tissues and bones.

As per Mayo Clinic, it is a kind of cancer that starts as a proliferation of cells in the soft tissue around the bones and in the bones itself. There is still much to learn about the precise cause of Ewing Sarcoma.

On the other hand, Johns Hopkins Medicine reports that researchers have not been able to identify the risk factors or preventative strategies of cancer. Moreover, Ewing sarcoma can develop as a result of chromosomal abnormalities in a cell's DNA.

Leah Smith, the young TikTok star, was famous for her short videos

Leah Smith was a 22-year-old celebrity on TikTok. However, she was diagnosed with cancer at the young age of 18.

As per her official obituary, Leah's entire journey was documented on TikTok. She used the TikTok account @xx_leahsmith to share her story with millions of users. In the years that followed, she gained more than 500,000 followers.

Leah Smith's infectious smile and positive outlook helped her develop a loyal fan base on the platform. Leah began by making quick comedic, lip-sync, talent, and dance videos. She would, nevertheless, also share information about her battle with cancer.

As per The Sun, she said in 2020:

"I wanted to start a TikTok to express my journey and show people my life living with cancer - the ups and downs of it."

She further said:

"People absolutely love it."

Furthermore, her obituary said Leah Smith let her fans into her life by posting a number of candid videos in which she discussed the highs and lows of her fight with cancer. As per The Sun, over 4.5 million people watched one of her videos.

Ewing's sarcoma is mostly found among children and young adults who are about to hit puberty

Ewing's sarcoma is a rare kind of malignant tumor that develops in the cartilage or soft tissue that surrounds the bones. Although it can affect anyone, children and young adults are most likely to have it. It frequently starts in the arms, legs, and pelvic bones.

Cleveland Clinic noted that its symptoms might resemble ordinary lumps, bumps, and bruises on people's arms, legs, and chest. They also include soreness, regional swelling, and bone pain. Rarely, bone fractures may also be discovered. Radiation, surgery, and chemotherapy are among the treatments.

According to The Sun, Leah Smith admitted that she was "terrified" about her illness but also that she wanted to talk about what she was going through, so she went to TikTok. Mirror reports that the news of Leah's passing was revealed by her boyfriend Andrew, who said:

"This is just a message to anyone that's followed Leah or gave her any support or any nice comments."

Andrew continued:

"I'm sad to say that she passed away today at around 11:30 this morning. I just want to say thank you to everyone."

No other family members of Leah Smith said anything about the tragic incident.