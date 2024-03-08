What is Fundie baby voice? Katie Britt response to SOTU speech sparks wild reactions as TikTok video goes viral

Katie Britt of Alabama, the youngest woman in the US Senate, also spoke in the third State of the Union speech on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Siting at her kitchen table, she painted a negative picture of the US under the president's leadership and accused him of being out of touch.

As per BBC, she said,

"Right now, the American Dream has turned into a nightmare for so many families."

Meanwhile, a TikTok video of Britt surfaced on the internet, and she can be seen talking in a childlike manner. Websites like Boing Boing have claimed that it's something called a 'Fundie baby voice.'

Expand Tweet

Kelly Johnson, who is married to Christian Nationalist House Speaker Mike Johnson, was asked to appear on Fox News lately to assure viewers that she is a caring and nice person even though she associates homos*xuality with inc*st and b*stiality. However, her strange childlike tone of voice, which has been identified as something like Fundie baby voice, was drawing more attention than anything else, so most people were missing what she was saying.

Meanwhile, once the video went viral, netizens took to X to react to the entire situation.

Netizens reacted as Katie Britt’s TikTok video went viral

Katie Britt is bashed by the netizens (Image via Facebook/Katie Britt)

As per AP News, even among fellow right-wingers, reactions to Republican Katie Britt's speech in response to Joe Biden's State of the Union address ranged from perplexed to sarcastic to horrified.

Meanwhile, internet users couldn't stop focusing on the tone of her voice after one of her older TikTok videos became popular. It's something called Fundie baby voice, according to websites like Boing Boing.

The same source has suggested that it's possible that she was indoctrinated to speak in that way, as former evangelical Christian Jess Piper believes. It has also been claimed that the wives of Christian fundamentalists frequently speak in an infantile tone known as the "Fundie baby voice."

Using the baby-high pitch, whispery voices, and breathy gasps is intentional. The aforementioned source has claimed that Kelly Johnson is from Louisiana. Hence, the Christian Fundamentalist movement included her as well, which taught things like talking in this voice. It further displays several casual fundie behavioral traits, including the voice, strange s*xual monitoring, and adoring look.

Meanwhile, once the video surfaced on the internet, netizens took to social media platforms like X to react to the entire fiasco.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Katie Britt addressed in SOTU

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, President Joe Biden gave his final State of the Union speech before the 2024 presidential contest.

The president spoke on a wide range of topics, from extending abortion rights to helping Ukraine, subjects that affect both the country and the world. Biden assured citizens from coast to coast that the union is robust and only getting stronger.

On the other hand, Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama spoke passionately against President Biden and his administration's policies on Thursday during the Republican response to his 2024 State of the Union address.

She aimed to use her rebuttal to highlight the differences between the president and the GOP going into the general election in November and to establish the GOP as the party better suited to govern the country.

Speaking at her kitchen table at her Montgomery, Alabama, home, Britt criticized Biden's statements during his third State of the Union address and blasted the president's immigration, economic, criminal justice, and foreign policy programs.

As per CBS News, she said,

"What we saw was the performance of a permanent politician who has actually been in office for longer than I've been alive. One thing was quite clear though: President Biden just doesn't get it."

Since the video, Katie Britt and Biden have not responded to the entire thing.