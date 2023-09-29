What did Chris Christie say about Jill Biden? GOP candidate sparks controversy over teacher's union jibe

American politician Chris Christie sparked fury online after he made some controversial remarks on First Lady Jill Biden. During September 27's second Republican presidential primary debate, the 61-year-old Former Governor of New Jersey took a jibe against teachers unions, of which Dr. Biden is a member.

Fox business host Stuart Varney discussed with Chris Christie about students in his state getting grades on their report cards but "Black and Hispanic students averaging 29 points lower than white students." The host then asked him if he would "address minorities first?” to which Christie replied:

“Well, you have to address all students and look in our state, Stuart. Frankly, before I was governor, that gap was close to 50%. And what we did was institute more charter schools and more renaissance schools and more public school choice in New Jersey with innovative solutions."

Following this, through a subtle dig at Jill Biden, Christie added:

"And when you have the President of the United States sleeping with a member of the teachers’ union, there is no chance that you can take the stranglehold away from the teacher’s union every day. They have an advocate inside the White House every day for the worst of their teachers, not for our students to be the best they can be."

Chris Christie added that a president of the US "has to take on the teachers’ union," something that he did in New Jersey and would "do as President of the United States."

X users react to Chris Christie's remarks on Jill Biden

After Chris Christie's remarks on Jill Biden during the GOP presidential debate went viral, X users were furious. Several users slammed the politician for being "gross and disrespectful" towards the First Lady and discussing topics that are far less concerning. Meanwhile, others said Jill Biden deserves more respect and has done more for America than Chris Christie ever has.

Screenshot of an X user remarking on Christie's comments on Jill Biden. (Photo via @TVietor08/X)

While speaking to Poppy Harlow on CNN on September 28, Chris Christie doubled down on his comments made on Jill Biden. When Harlow pointed out how women dubbed his comments offensive, Christie said that it was the "truth," before calling Jill “a radical advocate for the worst in the teachers union.”

Poppy also added that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called Chris' comments "disgusting and misogynistic." To this, he added:

“I am standing by the wording. Being called disgusting by a hypocrite like Ocasio-Cortez is the highlight of my day so far.”

As of this writing, Jill Biden has not responded to the remarks made by Chris Christie during the recent GOP debate.