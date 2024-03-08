"You are relieved from the position of worst SOTU response": Bobby Jindal trends as Katie Britt's speech leaves internet flabbergasted

Official Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union (SOTU) speech has left netizens flabbergasted. On Thursday, March 7, 2024, Alabama Senator Katie Britt delivered her bizarre and intense rebuttal focused on immigration and economic policies.

What's more, she delivered the response from her kitchen, a move questioned by several Republicans, including Alyssa Farah Griffin. Katie is a rising Republican senator, elected in 2022.

The now-infamous rebuttal stood to be a reminder of former Louisiana Governor, Bobby Jindal's disastrous speech. In 2004, the then-rising Republican lawmaker was chosen to deliver the GOP's response to Obama's SOTU address focused on economic recovery and healthcare reform. However, his amateur and unusual delivery was seen as a flop and met with a bi-partisan ridicule.

The 2004 rebuttal has appeared on several worst SOTU responses lists. Needless to say, Katie Britt's speech, reminiscent of Bobby Jindals, actuated the latter into a trending topic on X.

Katie Britt and Bobby Jinal are not the only rising star lawmakers with a disaster rebuttal on their resumes.

Florida Republican senator Marco Rubio delivered the GOP's response to Obama's State of the Union address in 2013, which focused on taxes and government spending. However, mid-speech the lawmaker had to take a sip of water which spurred a meme fest online at his expense.

Katie Britt and Bobby Jindal have not released an official response to the development at the time of writing this article.