Who is the guy sitting behind Joe Biden? Expressions spark viral meme fest amid SOTU address 

U.S. President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address, where he covered numerous topics, including the role America is playing in the Israel-Palestine conflict, migration, labour unions, and Donald Trump. As he gave a heartfelt speech in attempts to get re-elected, many could not help but notice Speaker Mike Johnson squirming in the background, which caused a memefest online.

The Potus started off his speech by speaking about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He went on to point fingers at former president Donald Trump for rebuking Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion.

He also promised to reduce the budget deficit by making corporations pay their share of taxes. The potus discussed the U.S.’s competition with China as well as the latter’s “unfair economic practices.”

However, what piqued the internet’s interest was mostly Republican member and U.S. House of Representatives’ Speaker Mike Johnson’s squirming during Joe Biden’s speech, when the latter said:

“History is watching, just like history watched three years ago on January 6th. Insurrectionists stormed this very Capitol and placed a dagger at the throat of American democracy. Many of you were here on that darkest of days. We all saw with our own eyes these insurrectionists were not patriots."

He added:

" They had come to stop the peaceful transfer of power and to overturn the will of the people. January 6th and the lies about the 2020 election, and the plots to steal the election, posed the gravest threat to our democracy since the Civil War. But they failed. America stood strong, and democracy prevailed.”

Many found the Speaker’s reactions hilarious, as Johnson looked stumped and exasperated by Joe Biden’s remarks. He appeared to have the same reaction throughout the latter’s speech.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Mike Johnson sat behind Joe Biden

During this year’s State of the Union address, as customary, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and the U.S. House of Representatives’ Speaker Mike Johnson sat behind the current potus.

Mike Johnson serves as a Republican member of Congress who serves Luisiana’s Fourth District.

Prior to becoming Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson was elected to serve as the Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference. He was also a member of the Republican Study Committee, where he served as Chairman.

A few other organizations he was a member of include Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, the House Armed Services Committee, and the Natural Resources Committee.

Mike Johnson earned his undergraduate degree from Louisiana State University, where he graduated in business administration. He went on to receive his Juris Doctorate from the same educational institution.

“MAGA Mike Johnson wants to clap so bad”: Hilarious memes erupt online following Speaker’s reactions to Joe Biden’s address

Internet users had a field day with Mike Johnson’s facial expressions during Biden’s State of the Union address. They created hilarious memes and endlessly joked about the matter. A few read:

On a lighter note, Joe Biden finally addressed concerns about his age by saying:

“Let me close with this, I know I may not look like it- but I’ve been around a while. And when you get to my age- certain things become clearer than ever before.”

Joe Biden, who is currently 81 years old, stands as an opponent to Donald Trump, who is 77 years old.