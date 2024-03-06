"Gets his daily briefing from Sesame Street'': Joe Biden speaks about Cookie Monster at White House event, gets trolled online

President Joe Biden has gone viral yet again for a brand new speech. This time, the American President was speaking on the topic of shrinkflation at a White House event on Tuesday, March 5, when he talked about how the Cookie Monster from Sesame Street hates the infamous business practice. The official Cookie Monster X handle tweeted out on Monday that he hated shrinkflation.

Netizens relentlessly trolled the 81-year-old for his humorous comment. Social media users were concerned about the president worrying about the wrong things, and others simply responded with GIFs. One X (formerly known as Twitter) user joked:

Netizens trolled the American President (Image via X/@dom_lucre)

Joe Biden trolled over Cookie Monster reference

According to Investopedia, Shrinkflation is a form of inflation that occurs when manufacturers reduce the size of a product while maintaining its price. It is an infamous business strategy to increase profit margins or even maintain them when input costs rise. Just like every other consumer, the Cookie Monster from Sesame Street was also angry about Shrinkflation. He tweeted out on Monday:

"Me hate shrinkflation! Me cookies are getting smaller. 😔"

This tweet was surprisingly retweeted by the official X handle of the White House. However, the Cookie Monster was not going to let shrinkflation stop him. He added in another tweet:

"Guess me going to have to eat double da cookies!🍪🍪"

In a White House event on Tuesday, March 5, President Joe Biden claimed that inflation was the lowest it had been in three years, pointing out that it came down by two-thirds in the last year alone. He also stated that America had "one of" the lowest rates of inflation in the world.

President Biden congratulated "many companies" for lowering costs for American citizens while criticizing a few companies for not passing along their savings to consumers.

He pointed out that a few were even raising prices for the sake of padding their profits, thereby charging people more for less. The President stated, as per a transcript of the speech on the White House website:

"In fact, some of the small snack companies you won’t and — think you won’t even notice what they’re doing when they charge you just as much for the same size bag of potato chips, only it has a hell of a lot fewer chips in it."

"I’ll tell you what — I’ll tell you who did notice: the Cookie Monster. (Laughter.) He pointed out cookies are — his cookies are getting smaller. He’s paying the same price. (Laughs.) I was stunned when I found out that’s what actually happened. (Laughter.)" He joked.

Netizens trolled Joe Biden over his Cookie Monster reference. Many were concerned about the president's topics of importance, and others thought that the 81-year-old was the reason people did not take the United States seriously. Most users simply responded with hilarious GIFs. Here are a few reactions to RNC Research's tweet about Biden's speech:

Further into the speech, the president criticized companies that added junk fees and those that were caught overcharging customers. He stated that the American people were tired of "being played for suckers." Thereby, he announced:

"That’s why today I’m launching a new Strike Force to — on Unfair and Illegal Pricing to crack down on companies who break the law while keeping prices high for American consumers."

"If you keep prices high while engaging in illegal practices that are fraudulent or unfair or deceptive or anti-competitive, you — we will enforce the law. We will enforce the law." He warned.

The 81-year-old, who is all set for a possible rematch with Donald Trump, also revealed that the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission will lead this new "Strike Force."