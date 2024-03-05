"Joe Biden‘s border policy is inept at best”: Supreme Court temporarily blocking implementation of Texas Immigration law upsets netizens

The United States Supreme Court issued an order on Monday, March 4, to freeze SB4, the new controversial Texas immigration law that would have given Texas authorities the power to arrest and detain illegal immigrants. The law was initially blocked from going into effect by a District Judge last week but was overturned by a federal appeals court ruling on Monday.

The Supreme Court intervening to block SB4 from going into effect prompted social media outrage. Netizens were confused as to why a law against illegal immigration was blocked and piled on immense backlash on the Biden administration. One X user remarked:

Netizens criticized the Biden administration (Image via X/@cnnbrk)

Netizens outraged over Supreme Court decision to block the implementation of SB4

SB4, the controversial Texas immigration law was all set to go into effect on Tuesday, March 5. However, on Thursday, February 29, the law was blocked from going into effect courtesy of an order from Austin federal judge David Alan Ezra who granted a preliminary injunction against it. CNN quoted Ezra saying:

"SB 4 threatens the fundamental notion that the United States must regulate immigration with one voice."

However, this freeze did not last long as on Monday, March 4, a federal appeals court ruling overturned that decision and declared that SB4 could indeed be enforced. According to The Independent, the law was all set to go into effect on March 10. Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted out:

"Federal appeals court allows Texas immigration law to take effect. Law enforcement officers in Texas are now authorized to arrest & jail any illegal immigrants crossing the border."

Abbott also released another tweet stating:

"Obviously this is the case unless the Supreme Court intervenes by March 9,"

Greg Abbott's tweet (Image via X/@GregAbbott_TX)

The Independent stated that the Biden administration and other immigration organizations promptly petitioned the Supreme Court, requesting the court to halt the law's implementation—a move that fulfilled Abbott's fears.

On the very same day, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito issued an order declaring that the implementation of the law would be blocked until March 13. Within the period leading up to March 13, the court will review SB4 and decide whether or not the state of Texas can proceed with the implementation of the law.

Expand Tweet

Social media users were outraged by the Supreme Court blocking SB4's implementation. A few users pointed out President Joe Biden ignored the SCOTUS ruling regarding student debt and urged the state of Texas to ignore the court's ruling as he did.

The Biden administration received a plethora of online backlash after SB4 was blocked and many claimed that Joe Biden was committing an act of treason. A few were confused as to why a law that aimed to prevent illegal migration was shut down.

Here are a few reactions to Nic Sortor's tweet regarding the news:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Back in January of last year, SB4 was hit with a federal lawsuit from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). The Supremacy Clause and Foreign Commerce Clause of the Constitution were cited by the DOJ, which claimed that SB4 was preempted by federal law and violated the United States Constitution.