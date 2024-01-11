Who is Lee Gwan-hee? Net worth, family, career, & all you need to know about the Single’s Inferno 3 contestant 

Since Singles Inferno 3 began, contestant Lee Gwan-hee has created a buzz on social media due to his unpredictable gameplay, keeping viewers at the edge of their seats throughout the reality dating show. His decision to finally choose Choi Hye-seon as his significant other resulted in positive feedback from the viewers.

From the beginning, the contestant has been called out for his red flag behavior, but all accusations melted away when he cried seeing Choi Hye-seon sobbing tears in episode 11 of Singles Inferno 3.

Read the article below to explore the net worth, family, career, and all you need to know about Singles Inferno 3 contestant Lee Gwan-hee.

Everything to know about Single's Inferno 3's contestant Lee Gwan-hee

Lee Gwan-hee has already disclosed his profession in Singles Inferno 3. A professional basketball player, Gwan-hee serves as a shooting guard for Changwon LG Sakers in the Korean Basketball League.

Born on April 29, 1988, he is currently 35 years old, making him the oldest contestant on the show. The 6'2" tall player has been playing with the Changwon LG Sakers since 2021 after leaving Seoul Samsung Thunders.

Reportedly one of the top ten highest-paid players in the last five years, the basketball player boasts an annual net worth exceeding one million USD, according to the YouTube channel MIGSLIFESTYLE.

Born into a Chaebol Family in South Korea, he lives alone in Seoul in an expensive apartment. It's worth noting that one must be extremely well-off and wealthy to manage to live alone in Seoul, given the city's expensive neighborhoods, according to YouTube Channel MIGSLIFESTYLE.

Even Gwan-hee's friends refer to him as Gwan-dante, drawing a parallel to Dante, an extremely rich character in the Korean drama Penthouse who owned a penthouse in the heart of Seoul and was exceptionally wealthy, according to the aforementioned YouTube channel.

He moved to Seoul for his career, and his family owns multiple factories in Daegu. He possesses a black card indicating assets of over 10 billion Won and an annual income of at least 200 million Won.

He also owns a YouTube channel named @GODGWANHEE, boasting over 30,000 followers, where he shares moments from his daily life. In his vlogs, he is seen footing the bill for his friends, further highlighting his golden spoon status.

His Instagram, @leegwanhee0429, has over 500,000 followers and continues to grow daily since his appearance on Singles Inferno 3.

In Single's Inferno 3, the basketball player was involved with three female constants including, Min-ji, Ha-jeong, and Hye-seon, and shared great chemistry with each of them. The viewers were rooting for all four contestants and were quite satisfied with the ending. However, some viewers wanted the basketball played to end up alone owing to his red flag behavior.

In episode 11 of Singles Inferno 3, the basketball player chose Choi Hye-seon, and fans were over the moon that they had left the island together. Viewers can binge-watch the show on Netflix.