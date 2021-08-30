Who is Lia Dias' husband? Married to Medicine star files for divorce, alleges he punched and threatened her

Lia Dias has filed for divorce on grounds of domestic violence. In documents obtained by TMZ, the Married to Medicine: Los Angeles star claimed that her husband, Dr. Colin Dias, pushed her to the ground and kicked her. The reality TV star continued to list a plethora of violent incidents that led to the divorce. He reportedly punched and threatened her.

Meanwhile, Colin isn't far behind with his accusations. In his court documents, the doctor claimed that Lia Dias was "erratic and emotionally abusive" through their 7-year plus marriage. He also alleged that Lia Dias punched him in the gut after abdominal surgery.

Lia and Colin Dias marriage wasn't always on the rocks

My husband exist ! I am starting a husband pull up challenge lol 🙄 Contractual issues prevented him from filming. Everyone on the show has met him, had drinks with him, partied with him, or been to our home . Dr. Colin Dias MD #Married2MedLA #stopplayingwithme pic.twitter.com/IWtljeUWI9 — Lia Dias (@liabdias) July 7, 2020

Just last year in July, Lia tweeted a selfie with a caption introducing Colin to her fans on social media.

She had written:

"My husband exist ! I am starting a husband pull up challenge lol. Contractual issues prevented him from filming. Everyone on the show has met him, had drinks with him, partied with him, or been to our home . Dr. Colin Dias MD #Married2MedLA #stopplayingwithme."

Who is Lia Dias' husband Dr. Colin Dias?

Dr. Colin Dias is a psychiatrist based out of California and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the state, including Keck Medical Center of USC and USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center. He studied medicine at Howard University College of Medicine and has been practicing for nearly two decades now.

What is Lia Dias up to now?

Meanwhile, Lia Dias has her work cut out for her. The beauty entrepreneur recently bought Hype Hair Magazine for an undisclosed sum and is focused on amping up sales and content.

Speaking with Byrdie, Lia Dias said:

"I had so many other projects on my plate, and I stopped everything because I felt like having Hype Hair Magazine owned by a Black woman and being able to hire Black creatives to produce the content was exactly how [the magazine] is supposed to be."

The couple are aiming for joint custody of their three kids.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod