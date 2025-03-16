Who is Lil Zay Osama? Rapper arrested after his alleged involvement in a set-up robbery

Chicago rapper Lil Zay Osama is under investigation for his alleged involvement in an armed robbery at a Los Angeles smoke shop on March 13, 2025. Law enforcement is looking into the incident, which reportedly took place at a local establishment, as per ABC7 Eyewitness News. However, further details about the case remain limited.

Lil Zay Osama, born Isaiah Jaylaun Dukes on June 3, 1997, is known for his "pain music," which describes his experiences growing up in the city's South Side. It often touches on themes of trauma and survival. He gained recognition with his 2019 hit Changed Up and later signed with Warner Records.

A planned music video production drew two videographers to Hubci Smoke Shop on Melrose Avenue on March 13 starting at 9 pm. Eight individuals attacked them upon their arrival, including Lil Zay Osama, who reportedly used guns to hold them captive, as reported by Hypefresh on March 14, 2025.

Two victims endured different assault forms during the robbery, with one getting a severe head wound and another being hit by a gun, thus damaging their teeth. A group of attackers stole high-end jewelry along with firearms and other valuable possessions, then used a black BMW and a yellow Lamborghini Urus to make their getaway, per ABC7 Eyewitness News.

The local authorities located the yellow Lamborghini a short thirty minutes after the robbery occurred. The chase that followed the robbery became progressively faster when multiple police departments, like the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the California Highway Patrol (CHP), and Ventura County sheriff's deputies joined the pursuit, as reported by Hypefresh.

Two suspects were arrested when authorities concluded the chase near Santa Rosa Valley. The suspects who escaped using a black BMW have not been detained, and law enforcement continues its investigation.

Police officers obtained specific items stolen during the robbery from suspects who were arrested. They recovered cash alongside jewelry. The investigators aim to establish if the weapons applied during the robbery relationally documented any other criminal incidents within the area.

Law enforcement continues searching for more suspects while the ongoing investigation progresses, as reported by Hypefresh on March 14, 2025.

Lil Zay Osama's criminal record and connection to past crimes

Lil Zay Osama has had prior legal issues, including weapons charges and police chases. In 2024, he served 14 months in prison after being convicted on a federal weapons charge for possessing an altered firearm in an Uber. He has also been previously implicated in robbery-related incidents, as reported by Hypefresh.

In past interviews, Lil Zay Osama admitted to targeting cameramen in set-up robberies for music video shoots, which has led investigators to scrutinize his involvement in the latest case further.

In December 2023, Lil Zay Osama was arrested following a police chase in Illinois. At the time, officers recovered loaded firearms, including a Glock 19 with a 50-round drum magazine and a $90,000 chain linked to a New York City robbery. According to police reports, the recovered firearms were illegally modified, making them more dangerous and untraceable.

Surveillance footage from previous incidents has also been reviewed to establish any connections between Lil Zay Osama and past armed robberies. Though direct evidence has yet to confirm Osama as the mastermind of the Los Angeles robbery, his past criminal history has made him a person of interest.

Authorities are actively investigating the case and have urged the public to come forward with any relevant information. The LAPD, along with other local law enforcement agencies, is working to track down the remaining suspects and the missing black BMW.

While no official charges have been filed against Osama at this time, police have confirmed that he remains under investigation for his potential role in the crime.

