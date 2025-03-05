"Calling the police with a filter on is crazy" - Internet reacts as Gorgeous Doll calls the police on Future as drama intensifies

Instagram model and exotic dancer Gorgeous Doll dragged her ongoing beef with rapper and record producer Future by calling the police. In the call, she tried to register a complaint against him for alleged harassment. She posted a video post on Instagram on March 4, 2025, documenting the moment, following which she turned her socials private.

However, the reel has now garnered traction across social networking sites, including the reposted ones, such as @its_onsite's on Instagram on Wednesday.

“I have an ex who’s harassing me and he literally is harassing me on social media and my lawyers told me to call the police to document it as we are gonna be in a lawsuit as well,” Gorgeous Doll was heard saying in the clip.

When asked how long the ex-boyfriend had been harassing her, she replied that it was going on for the “past three days.” However, the caller on the other end told her that she had to show up in person to lodge an official complaint against the rapper.

“I am not playing. I am now gonna build a case… the craziest case against you that you’ve ever seen because you’re really f*cking with me,” Gorgeous Doll added.

She concluded the reel my saying she was getting ready to go down to the police station and report Future for harassment. She added that she would document everything going on so that the “timeline matches up” in court. Previously, Gorgeous Doll accused the Atlanta native of reportedly being in a five-year-long secret relationship with her and trying to get her banned from social media.

In the wake of the latest development, netizens are now having diverse reactions. For instance, Instagram user @thevanitydoll_ commented under @its_onsite's repost by pointing out that Gorgeous Doll’s filter was on during her video-recorded call to the police.

“Calling the police with a filter on is crazy,” the user wrote.

A netizen talks about Gorgeous Doll. (Image via Instagram/@its_onsite)

Several users joined the conversation on the platform and shared similar reactions.

Netizens comment on Gorgeous Doll and Future beef. (Image via Instagram/@its_onsite)

Others continued to weigh in and called her “embarrassing.”

Social media users mock Gorgeous Doll. (Image via Instagram/@its_onsite)

Elsewhere during her post, Gorgeous Doll, who is also a recording artist and socialite, threatened the rapper by saying she would ensure that his label was compelled to call a meeting.

She also warned family, friends, and fans of Future not to come up against her or “report” her. She said that she was going to ensure that the authorities not only “open an investigation” but push it as far as tracking down the “IP addresses” of everyone trying to mess with her.

The Instagram influencer claimed that filing a lawsuit meant she now had lawyers who would pay investigators to “do stuff like this.” She stated:

“And one thing about it is I’m not going to stop now because you’re so pressed… I’ve stopped talking about it. You had what, two days, barely. Let it go, grandpa… Because you do not understand that the depths of hell I’m going to take the situation.”

Exploring Gorgeous Doll’s previous accusations against Future amid latter’s response

On March 1, Gorgeous Doll took to Instagram and shared multiple posts where she claimed that she had been in an alleged secret five-year-long relationship with Future, during which he was seemingly unfaithful. She shared an anecdote where she allegedly walked in on the rapper being intimate with several women inside a hotel room.

“I opened the door, I look, I close the door, I call my mom immediately because I was losing it,” she claimed.

Gorgeous Doll also accused him of seemingly trying to silence her when she tried to share their alleged history and reportedly threatening to have her TikTok account removed. As per the social media personality, she and Future first met at a strip club and soon she realized he was “everybody’s man.”

Elsewhere, Doll accused the Mask Off artist of being intimate with rapper and model Dess Dior at a Christmas party, despite being together with her. Future and Dior dated from 2020 to 2021. Besides, the hip-hop star reportedly gifted her an Audemars Piguet watch, but later seemingly dissed her in a song after learning of her infidelity.

However, the latest development as per Gorgeous was when Future tried to issue a gag order against her last month to prevent her from speaking in public.

“In the five years that I’ve dealt with you, never once have I signed an NDA. So, you’re going to lose. You may win a couple of fights, but I will win the war,” Gorgeous Doll noted.

Expand Tweet

At the time, she indicated taking legal action against him for harassing her and for not giving her the due credit for being an inspiration for his music. In a separate Instagram post posted on March 2, she shared an alleged hostile phone conversation shared with the Pluto maker. In the call, he was seemingly heard saying, “I don’t know you bruh. I don’t even know you.”

On March 4, Future officially broke his silence and responded to the accusations. He took to X and wrote he was taken aback by Doll’s “fake ex energy,” and called the situation “delulu and messy.”

"I live a private life. Anything else clickbait," he explained before hinting at an album drop.

Gorgeous Doll has previously been part of another controversy, in which she claimed singer Latto reportedly got her “jumped” during her alleged pregnancy. She claimed that it led to her miscarriage.

