Who is Dess Dior? Age and all about the rapper as her father pleads guilty to assault charges

Darrell Lawrence Bailey, father of renowned rapper Dess Dior, has recently admitted to charges of sexual assault involving a 14-year-old girl. Bailey has been sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole, as per HotNewHipHop.

The victim was identified as the daughter of his former girlfriend, Alexis Ellis. Bailey was arrested on February 27 of last year and transported to the Henry County Sheriff's Office Jail.

Following his arrest, Bailey faced several charges, including aggravated sexual battery, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, and statutory rape, as reported by Hollywood Unlocked.

Dess Dior, the 25-year-old rapper, gained fame for songs like Mood Board and Merry Xmas. She started her career by sharing songs on YouTube, and her real name is Destiny Bailey.

Dess Dior is a popular face in the music industry: Career and other details explored

According to Famous Birthdays, Dess Dior grew up in the United States and initially gained traction by sharing numerous songs on YouTube. She embarked on her singing career at the age of 12, eventually turning it into her profession in 2019. She is 25 years old, as of 2024.

Dess Dior has not signed with any record label until now but has collaborated with fellow rappers on various projects, including Chalynn Monee and Kidd Kenn. Her first single, titled F*cked Up, came out in 2019, and she continued to release more singles such as Gold Digger, Cap Ain't Nothing, Can't Blame You, and more.

In 2020, Dess Dior released her first EP, titled Definition of Dess, followed by a single, Stop Playing, which also received a positive response. Before her successful solo career, Dior joined a teen rap group.

While a lot of details about her family remain unknown, her siblings include a brother named Woodie, who passed away. Legit states that Dior has been heavily influenced by hip-hop artists Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj.

Dess Dior is additionally famous for her collaborations with brands such as Moon Cosmetics and Savage X Fent. She also launched an entertainment company called Show LUV Entertainment.

Exploring incident resulting in Dess Dior's father's arrest

Darrell Lawrence Bailey was arrested in 2023. According to reports, Bailey first met Alexis Ellis in Savannah in 2022, with the two forming a close friendship over time, as reported by Hollywood Unlocked.

Bailey invited Ellis to stay at his home in January of the following year after the latter allegedly claimed that she was trying to avoid a man with whom she shared a relationship.

Ellis was reportedly not at home when the assault transpired, and she told her kids the previous day that she would pick them up the next day. Darrell reportedly entered the girl's room during the morning hours to assault Ellis's daughter, who later informed her mother about the incident on the call.

Ellis immediately rushed to Darrell's house and called the cops while she was on the way. However, she found that Darrell was not arrested although the police officers seized her daughter's belongings as evidence. Although Bailey was arrested later, Ellis found that her access to the house was removed along with her daughter's.

While Bailey eventually faced arrest, further details regarding his profession remain unconfirmed. However, he has recently pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.