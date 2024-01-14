What are the charges against Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown? Ariana Grande's stalker pleads guilty, facing over 3 years behind bars

Ariana Grande's stalker, Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown, has been sentenced to three years and eight months after he was found guilty of all the accusations against him. The NY Daily News reported that Aharon would also be serving a restraining order for 10 years.

As per WION, charges of stalking, residential burglary, and criminal threats have been imposed on Aharon. Meanwhile, the official hearing is scheduled at the Santa Barbara Superior Court on May 3, 2024.

The charges emerged from incidents where Aharon trespassed on the singer's property multiple times since 2021. Aharon also threatened Ariana Grande on one occasion with a knife.

A restraining order was issued for five years against Aharon in 2021, and while he was arrested in 2022, he reportedly denied the charges, as per The Santa Barbara Independent.

Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown broke into Ariana Grande's house multiple times

Back in June 2022, Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown was discovered breaking the rules of the restraining order when he reportedly broke into Ariana Grande's house in Montecito, California. He was immediately arrested by the police after they received a burglary alert.

According to Noozhawk, multiple charges were imposed on Aharon, including stalking, burglary, damage to a power line, obstruction of a peace officer, violating a court order, and tampering with fire alarm equipment. Grande was not present inside the house when Aharon broke in.

Aharon started creating trouble for Ariana Grande in 2021 when he broke into her house in Hollywood Hills around 92 times. In one instance, he reportedly had a knife in his hand and threatened Grande alongside her security guards by saying, "I'll f*cking kill you and her!"

Although Aharon was taken away by the cops, Ariana left the Hollywood Hills residence in fear, selling it for $14 million, and she also acquired a restraining order against Aharon. She claimed while selling the house that she was concerned for her family and continued:

"I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family."

Ariana Grande's manager claimed that she was not connected in any way to the stalker

The restraining order against Ariana Grande's stalker was supposed to remain active until 2026. Aharon allegedly appeared at Grande's Hollywood Hills house continuously for around two or three weeks. While he threatened Grande and her security guards in September 2021, he reportedly appeared at the house three times in 12 hours.

According to NBC News, Grande also confirmed that Aharon was coming to her house every day, which left her terrified. Grande's manager also claimed that she did not know Brown.

While police officers investigated the entire matter, they discovered evidence that Aharon made a plan to trespass the security system of Grande's house, and he reportedly had thousands of pictures and videos of Grande with him.

30-year-old Grande has released six albums until now, and her last album, Positions, was released in 2020.