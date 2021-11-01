NCT 127 fans push security guards at SBS Super Concert, fans express disappointment over irresponsible behavior

At the SBS Super Concert in Daegu on October 31, NCT 127 fans were seen pushing a security guard and running towards the stage to get a closer look at the idols. The video has gone viral, and many fans have criticized the people for their lack of responsibility.

A majority of NCT fandom online also stated that the people in the video should not be termed the group’s fans, adding that the idol group would be as disappointed in them as they are.

Twitterati criticize NCT 127’s fans pushing through security guards at the SBS Super Concert

After almost two years in an offline concert, multiple K-pop idols joined the SBS Super Concert in Daegu line-up to perform in front of their fans. The enthusiasm and curiosity to see fans’ favorite groups perform live naturally skyrocketed. However, one fandom turned things for the worse as they flouted Covid regulations and resorted to physical harassment of a security guard.

Twitter user @ozx2os recorded the video where fans with lightsticks in hand are seen pushing the security guard to get a closer look at NCT 127 performing their latest release, Sticker.

Since the video went viral, multiple fandoms, including NCT 127's international fans, have criticized the behavior. Some fans requested respective companies to ban them from other offline concerts, while some outright stated their agitation.

nath @purplepierce_ oz @ozx2os 슈퍼콘 진짜 미치셨어요~~~~??? 슈퍼콘 진짜 미치셨어요~~~~??? https://t.co/8NMcdlHiMh goodbye to other groups offline concert because of this shitty behavior twitter.com/ozx2os/status/… goodbye to other groups offline concert because of this shitty behavior twitter.com/ozx2os/status/…

Life Goes On @heart4ever3 oz @ozx2os 슈퍼콘 진짜 미치셨어요~~~~??? 슈퍼콘 진짜 미치셨어요~~~~??? https://t.co/8NMcdlHiMh The fact that these idiots (nct-fans) violated the COVID protocol rules again and even disrespected the staffs/guards by pushing them during the pandemic is unacceptable 🤦🏽‍♀️ These brainless toxic selfish fans need to be banned from attending any concert ever again! twitter.com/ozx2os/status/… The fact that these idiots (nct-fans) violated the COVID protocol rules again and even disrespected the staffs/guards by pushing them during the pandemic is unacceptable 🤦🏽‍♀️ These brainless toxic selfish fans need to be banned from attending any concert ever again! twitter.com/ozx2os/status/…

However, the situation has also given antis a chance to attack the group and their music. As fans represent their groups (in a way), fandom behavior is critical in K-pop. It doesn’t take long for anti-fans to spread hate about the group, but unfortunately, NCT 127 is bearing the brunt.

A fan who attended the SBS Super Concert told Money Today that she was advised not to carry a light stick and stated that no one followed the safety protocols, despite the personnel trying hard. Previously, the officials in Daegu assured extra protection to the artists and fans. However, it seems like it was hardly taken care of.

Officials from Daegu and SBS are yet to release any official statements about it.

The SBS Super Concert in Daegu 2021 saw an impressive line-up of ATEEZ, BamBam, Jeon Somi, CRAVITY, Park Ji Hoon, Oh My Girl, Purple Kiss, p1 Harmony and more, along with NCT 127.

Meanwhile, NCT 127 recently released their hit repackaged album Favorite.

