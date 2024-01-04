Who was Lisa Robertson? Tributes pour in as CBN mourns loss of beloved religious author

Devout Christian author and inspirational speaker Lisa Robertson's passing has plunged the CBN (Christian Broadcasting Network) into mourning as the grandmother of 16 died of natural causes, while surrounded her beloved family, on December 30, 2023. Known for her commitment to Bible studies and teachings, Lisa has authored multiple popular books and study guides including The Path of Life: Walking in the Loving Presence of God and Advent: Making Christmas About Christ, featured annually on CBN's The 700 Club.

Over the years, her work as a Christian advocate has touched thousands of lives. She encouraged and inspired them with her books and guidance. Tributes poured in from all over after the 69-year-old passed away. Many commented on her legacy after her obituary was shared online.

Virginia's Christian community mourns the loss of Lisa Robertson

Lisa Robertson was born in Denver, CO, on March 9, 1954. She graduated from Sweet Briar College in Virginia in 1976. She met her husband Timothy Robertson there while organizing the Annual Religious Conference. Lisa had invited Timothy's father Dr. Pat Robertson to be the keynote speaker.

After getting engaged in the same year, she went on to marry Tim the next year. In 46 years, the two had five children and 16 grandchildren who affectionately call her 'Honey'. Before becoming a mother, Lisa worked in advertising and network TV.

After finding her calling as a mother, Lisa Robertson would go on to pursue her passion in women's ministry, setting up a women's Bible study under Galilee Church, Virginia. The group has been going strong for about 40 years, encouraging thousands of people to take up religious studies.

Her passion for Bible study extends to other parts of the United States and beyond, and she was a board member of The Museum of the Bible, based in Washington DC. Lisa was also an active member of the Proverbs 31 Ministries, a Christian outreach program and podcast for women.

Her social work for women did not end there, culminating in the formation of an organization called Changing Seasons which hosts notable speakers from across the country to help uplift women outside a rigid religious setting. Lisa Robertson was also a founding member of Alpha in North America, an evangelistic course designed to introduce Christian doctrines through seminars.

That Lisa took an interest in education is clear. She was directly involved in many state initiatives, such as Elevate Early Education, which promoted early education for children in Virginia. To that end, she even developed 'Faithful Beginnings', a program to encourage young children to be educated about the Christian faith from an early age. In 2012, she was appointed to the Virginia State Board of Child Abuse and Neglect by the governor.

Lisa Robertson leaves a lasting legacy, thanks to her faith through the multiple Bible teaching groups and programs she helped implement in Virginia to help propagate her beliefs. Tributes poured in for her family from well-wishers after the news of her passing was shared online.