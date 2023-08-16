Who was Scott Ross? Tributes pour in as CBN and 700 Club star passes away

Scott Ross was a reporter, host at CBN News, and a TV personality. On August 10, 2023, the Christian broadcasting figure died at the age of 73. According to CBN, he was known for his in-depth interviews with public figures, Hollywood stars, and other artists. Scott hosted multiple CBN shows, including 700 Club, a program that covered news and religious traditions and practices from a biblical perspective.

Expand Tweet

The cause of Scott Ross's death has not yet been disclosed to the public. According to Movie Guide, he passed away unexpectedly, and his family is still in mourning.

The celebrated life of Christian broadcaster Scott Ross

The American reporter was born in Scotland and was a major part of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN). He also hosted many shows for the network, like Scott Ross Straight Talk and The Scott Ross Show, which was an internationally recognized program.

In an interview with 700 Club in 2018, Scott appeared with his wife Nedra and shared previous complications with his faith. He expressed:

"I was from Scotland, my dad was in ministry. I’d given my life to the Lord when I was five. Came to America when I was 10. Uh, but the challenges of a new culture and a number of other things, I-I walked away from the Lord for a long time."

Scott then revealed how he returned to his hometown Hagerstown, Maryland (where his mom lived), to find out more about his faith in God. The reporter said he attended a small church in Maryland. He continued:

"And – but I always say this. I sat in the – way in the back where the Lord couldn’t see us, but in the middle of this church service, someone had a ‘word’."

Scott concluded his statement on how he regained his faith by saying:

"There were two people there that the Lord was calling and said, you know, ‘Come back to me. I’ll take your cares, your worries. Put them on me.'"

The TV personality had made waves in radio broadcasts as well as The Scott Ross Show got broadcasted on 200 different stations. This achievement gained him 5 "Billboard" Awards and Angel Awards. The reporter was also nominated for the Ace Awards.

Scott Ross was diagnosed with cancer in early 2015, but his faith in God did not falter. As per CBN, the reporter expressed in an interview:

"You know, the Big ‘C’ is not cancer. It’s Christ. The Big ‘C’ is not cancer, it’s the cross. The Big ‘C’ is Calvary. The Big C’s commitment, it’s covenant. So, it’s not cancer."

He stressed the importance of faith and trust in times of distress:

"When the Lord’s talking to Jeremiah and he says, ‘I took you into a desert,’ uh look at all the times that God was quiet, he didn’t answer. That’s where trust comes in. That’s where faith comes in. And you have to hold to that. You must."

The Scottish reporter was known for his ability to speak candidly with famous personalities and make them feel at ease during interviews. However, he also tackled diverse topics like faith, devil practices, the 9/11 attacks, and various religions.

Tributes made for the esteemed Christian reporter

After the news of the famous CBN reporter's death was announced by the Christian Broadcasting Network, many tributes and wishes poured in.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Scott Ross will always be remembered for his work with the 700 Club and his international ministry for the Christian Broadcasting Network, as per CBN.